Fall Guys shoots up Steam, Twitch popularity rankings despite server issues

Free-for-all multiplayer game Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout continues its early success on Steam and Twitch despite server issues caused by massive player counts.

The Fall Guys launch was marred with overloaded servers, resulting in review-bombing on Steam that was reversed by players in a show of support for the game. Developer Mediatonic, through the game’s official Twitter account, said that Fall Guys had more than 1.5 million players in its first 24 hours, and that it was working on a patch to fix bugs and connection issues.

The launch issues, however, continued, with a notice on Fall Guys’ Steam page that reads, “We underestimated the number of jellybeans in the jar. We’re working hard to increase server capacity but please be aware that matchmaking may be up and down during the launch window.”

Mediatonic also issued an apology for the persistent problems.

Apparently, these issues were not enough to drive players away from Fall Guys though.

For August 8, as of the time of writing, Fall Guys has reached a peak player count on Steam of 124,772 players, behind only mainstays Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, DOTA 2, and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. The game, meanwhile, has leapfrogged Grand Theft Auto V and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege.

Meanwhile, on Twitch, Fall Guys is the second-most viewed game with 244,000 viewers, coming in behind League of Legends but beating the likes of Grand Theft Auto V, Fortnite, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Fall Guys launches on PlayStation Plus

The early success of Fall Guys was helped by the game’s PlayStation 4 launch as a free-to-download game for PlayStation Plus subscribers, similar to the 2015 release of Psyonix’s vehicular soccer game Rocket League.

Mediatonic said in an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit that the developer was hoping for Fall Guys to reach the same level of success as Rocket League. It appears that the colorful battle royale game is well on its way to doing that.

