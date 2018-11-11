Share

Fallout 76 will require a day one patch with a download size of 52 GB, which is even larger than the main game which needs only 45 GB.

In total, players will need about 97 GB of free space to install Fallout 76, PlayStation Universe reported. That is a hefty amount of space, so players may want to clear out some junk on their hard drives while waiting for the game’s arrival. Players on metered connections will also have to allocate a massive amount of bandwidth for Fallout 76 if they want to launch the game as soon as possible.

Developers release day one patches for last-minute additions and changes to games before they are launched. This will also be the case for Fallout 76, which launched beta testing in late October for players who pre-ordered the game.

The Fallout 76 B.E.T.A, or break it early test application, uncovered several issues, which the day one patch will look to address. While the exact contents of the patch remain unknown, it is likely based on the feedback that beta testers have given to Bethesda.

Bethesda released an update to the Fallout 76 B.E.T.A. last week, which included stability and performance improvements, bug fixes, and enemy balance tweaks. The developer has also addressed a speed hack on PCs that allowed gamers to move faster than others.

Our Fallout 76 review describes the game as “a fresh take on the franchise, yet doesn’t forget its roots.” The high points of the game include legitimately rewarding group play and the customization offered by the perk card system, while the low points include the possibility of other players ruining the session and the easily forgettable story missions.

Fallout 76 is not an MMO, despite featuring traditional elements of the genre such as an open world for players to explore, public events, and player-on-player and player-against-world combat.

“What a game is, is what the players ultimately make of it. Our job is to give them all the interesting tools. We want to design a really interesting world for them to collide with,” said Bethesda director and executive producer Todd Howard.

Fallout 76 will be released on November 14 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. This leaves players just a few days to clear out nearly 100 GB of space on their hard drives for the game’s download and installation.