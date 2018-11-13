Share

Fallout 76 doesn’t launch until tomorrow, November 14, but Bethesda has already teased post-launch content, including new quests, events, and camp building improvements.

In a post on Bethesda’s website, the studio thanked fans who participated in the beta before teasing some of the content that will arrive in the multiplayer Fallout experience in the future.

“We have an incredible list of updates we’ve begun work on – from C.A.M.P. building improvements, new quests and events, new Vaults opening, character re-specing, a faction-based PvP system, and much more,” Bethesda said.

Considering that Bethesda plans on keeping Fallout 76‘s servers up and running until the end of time, there’s no telling when post-launch content will arrive. We imagine, however, that new Fallout 76 content will start to roll out in the months following launch, when interest in the game is still at a high.

Two of the cooler items Bethesda teased could go a long way toward increasing user interest in Fallout 76 over time. First, the prospect of “new Vaults opening” could create a lot of intrigue concerning the game’s lore. Naturally, as an online game with an emphasis on co-op, you may not be thinking about PvP out of the gate. But Fallout 76 does support PvP, which can be toggled on and off. With faction-based PvP in the pipeline, it may be advisable to get used to PvP before the real competition begins.

Since Fallout 76 doesn’t have a season pass (at least not yet), it would seem that post-launch content will be made available for free through patches. Bethesda has maintained a consistent message about microtransactions only being used for cosmetic items. Bethesda doesn’t want to divide the player base, and charging for new quests and events would do just that.

Fallout 76 officially launches tomorrow, November 14, on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, but the PS4 and PC versions have apparently launched a day early (at least if you pre-ordered a digital copy). For everything you need to know about Fallout 76, make sure to check out our detailed explainer. And while we continue to prepare our full review, check out our hands-on impressions. If you haven’t pre-loaded Fallout 76 already, be aware that the game will eat up almost 100GB of hard drive space thanks to a huge 52GB day-one patch.