Fallout 76’s next update could revolutionize the endgame experience

Fallout 76 had an undeniable rocky start, with an above-average number of bugs and glitches for even a Bethesda game. It also has one of the best comeback stories in all of gaming and is now a popular, and more importantly populated, game with a ton of content. The Gleaming Depths update promises to add even more to do in the game, including a brand-new raid, the biggest boss yet, and — finally — four-star gear.

This update marks the start of Fallout 76 season 19, “The Scientific Forge.” It starts on December 3, but the new raid has already been conquered several times over on the Fallout 76 Public Test Server. However, the biggest news of all isn’t in the new raid or even the better gear.

It’s that Fallout 76 is finally getting pets. That’s right: players will be able to choose between a bombay cat and a German Shepard to keep their companions company at CAMP while they’re out on adventures.

The Fallout Day broadcast teased many of these new features, including the upcoming ability to transform into a ghoul. This isn’t expected until the March 2025 update, but you can see a bit of it for yourself if you watch the video.

Bethesda’s continued support of Fallout 76 is encouraging. The game is truly a delight to play (but like most things, is better with friends), and there will be plenty of opportunities throughout the months to come to score double EXP, so you don’t even need to play everyday to avoid any FOMO.

Fallout 1st subscribers will receive a few extra bonus items at the start of the season, including a BBQ grill, a plasma core recharger, and a terminal that serves as another vendor at your camp.