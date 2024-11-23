 Skip to main content
Fallout 76’s next update could revolutionize the endgame experience

Fallout 76 had an undeniable rocky start, with an above-average number of bugs and glitches for even a Bethesda game. It also has one of the best comeback stories in all of gaming and is now a popular, and more importantly populated, game with a ton of content. The Gleaming Depths update promises to add even more to do in the game, including a brand-new raid, the biggest boss yet, and — finally — four-star gear.

This update marks the start of Fallout 76 season 19, “The Scientific Forge.” It starts on December 3, but the new raid has already been conquered several times over on the Fallout 76 Public Test Server. However, the biggest news of all isn’t in the new raid or even the better gear.

It’s that Fallout 76 is finally getting pets. That’s right: players will be able to choose between a bombay cat and a German Shepard to keep their companions company at CAMP while they’re out on adventures.

The Fallout Day broadcast teased many of these new features, including the upcoming ability to transform into a ghoul. This isn’t expected until the March 2025 update, but you can see a bit of it for yourself if you watch the video.

Bethesda’s continued support of Fallout 76 is encouraging. The game is truly a delight to play (but like most things, is better with friends), and there will be plenty of opportunities throughout the months to come to score double EXP, so you don’t even need to play everyday to avoid any FOMO.

Fallout 1st subscribers will receive a few extra bonus items at the start of the season, including a BBQ grill, a plasma core recharger, and a terminal that serves as another vendor at your camp.

Amazon’s Fallout series is crossing over with two Fallout games
Ella Purnell in Fallout.

A TV show based on the Fallout series of video games debuted on Amazon Prime this week, and now Fallout Shelter and Fallout 76 are both getting new content themed around the show.

Free-to-play vault management game Fallout Shelter will get a new eight-mission questline. Playing through this quest will net players six new vault dwellers, including Ella Purnell's Lucy, Aaron Moten's Maximus, and Walton Goggins' The Ghoul. Bethesda is also adding other items themed around the series to the game, including a pre-war Cowboy outfit, The Ghoul's revolver, a wedding dress, and a Vault 33 jumpsuit. That last item will be available for free to anyone who logs into the game between today and May 7.

Fallout 4’s PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrade launches for free in 2023
Power armor suit in Fallout 4.

In celebration of Fallout's 25th anniversary, Bethesda has announced that Fallout 4 will get an upgrade for the current generation of consoles in 2023. This free update will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC and comes with a variety of new features that take advantage of more powerful hardware.

The upgraded version will include a performance mode that prioritizes high frame rates, in addition to new quality features that boost the game to 4K resolution. This new version of Fallout 4 also offers bug fixes and Creation Club content. Players who already own the game on PS4, Xbox One, and PC will gain access to the current-gen upgrade at no additional cost. It's unclear how much the game will cost for players buying it for the first time on PS5 or Xbox Series X/S.

Fallout 76’s Nuclear Winter battle royale mode canceled
Fallout 76.

Fallout 76's battle royale mode, titled Nuclear Winter, will be permanently removed from the game in an upcoming September update, Bethesda announced through an official post. Bethesda says the reason behind the surprise removal is its dwindling popularity with players.

This battle royale game type is a relatively recent addition to Fallout 76 that throws 52 players on a map where they must fight to survive in a nuclear wasteland. It follows many of the usual tropes and staples of the genre.

