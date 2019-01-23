Digital Trends
Gaming

A ‘Farming Simulator 19’ esports league will crown Europe’s best virtual farmer

Gabe Gurwin
By

Nearly every genre of video game can be turned into an esport, with everything from Tetris to the cult hit Catherine finding a competitive audience, but the latest game to jump into the ring took us by surprise. Giants Software’s Farming Simulator 19 is getting an enormous esports league across Europe and more than $250,000 in prizes will be at stake.

The Farming Simulator League will be the continuation of the original Farming Simulator Championship, and it will feature 10 different tournaments across Europe. Games will be team-based with three players on each side working to harvest their crops. Previously, the competition used simple bale stacking, but the new format should let us know who the greatest virtual farmer truly is.

“We have lots of esports enthusiasts in our company who can’t wait to show the world that farming can indeed be fun and competitive at the same time,” Giants Software CEO Christian Ammann said in a press release. “We believe we found the right mix of real farming and fun-to-play game elements to ensure everyone will find it entertaining.”

farming simulator esports league farmingsimulator19

Once the 10 European champions have been selected in the tournament, they will then all compete against each other for 100,000 euros in prizes, and with prizes also being given out at the preceding tournaments, 250,000 euros is at stake — or about $284,000. With that kind of cash, you can begin to invest in a real farm and grow your own food, but you’ll likely need some Mountain Dew Game Fuel if you want to have your senses heightened enough for competitive Farming Simulator 19 play.

While competitively harvesting vegetables isn’t the first thing we think of when we hear “esports,” it’s exciting to see esports branch out from the first-person shooters, fighting games, MOBAs, and battle royale games that have dominated since competitive gaming’s infancy. We’re still holding out for competitive What Remains of Edith Finch to take the world by storm, but that might not happen.

Farming Simulator 19 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. More information on the league will be available in the future, presumably including the starting date and the location of all 10 European tournaments.

Don't Miss

The best Xbox One exclusives you can get right now
awesome tech you cant buy yet obsbot camera feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: camera with A.I. director, robot arm assistant

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
dead cells hands on review screens 5
Gaming

These are the best indie games you can get on PC right now

Though many indie games now come to consoles as well, there's still a much larger selection on PC. With that in mind, we've created a list of the best indie games for PC, with an emphasis on games that are only available on PC.
Posted By Steven Petite
best ps4 games header
Gaming

This list of PlayStation 4 exclusives puts its competitors to shame

The PlayStation 4's game library and incredible selection of exclusive games could make anyone with an Xbox One or Nintendo Switch think twice. Here's our list of the latest and greatest PS4 exclusives.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
ftc machinima settle deceptive marketing complaint
Gaming

Goodbye, Machinima: YouTube gaming channel pulls the plug after 13 years

Machinima, a YouTube gaming channel that was launched in 2006, has suddenly shut down, with all of its videos set to private. The #RIPMachinima hashtag is now making the rounds in social media to reminisce about the channel's content.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
overkill the walking dead delayed on consoles indefinitely s
Gaming

Overkill’s ‘The Walking Dead’ delayed indefinitely for PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Overkill's The Walking Dead for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One have been postponed without a new release date. The co-op zombie shooter suffered massive delays, then received lukewarm reviews once it launched for the PC through Steam.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
why we buy games twice on the nintendo switch mario kart lifestyle portability
Gaming

The hottest Nintendo Switch games you can get right now

The Nintendo Switch's lineup started off small, but games have steadily released as the console continues through its second year. Here are the best Nintendo Switch games available now.
Posted By Steven Petite
Resident Evil 2 review featured image
Product Review

‘Resident Evil 2' is a terrifying new virus you'll want to catch

Resident Evil 2 brings the Raccoon City incident to a new generation of players, acting both as a nostalgic throwback and a thoroughly modern horror game with some of the best visuals of the generation.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Best PS4 Games
Gaming

How you can give your PS4 a fresh start with a factory reset

Learn the many ways you can factory reset your PS4. From reverting your settings to factory to doing a full wipe and reinstalling the latest PlayStation firmware, we cover it all here, step by step.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
Playstation 3 Controller
Gaming

Can't stand keyboard gaming on PC? Here's how to use a PS3 controller instead

Properly connecting a PlayStation 3 Controller to a PC is no easy task, especially when you opt for third-party peripherals. Thankfully, our guide will help you through the process.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
fortnite update sneaky snowman fortnitesnowman
Gaming

‘Fortnite’ update makes you the most dangerous snowman ever

The latest content update for Epic Games' Fortnite adds the Sneaky Snowman item, turning players into stealthy masters of disguise. The update also changes the Sniper Shootout game mode.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
PlayStation 4
Gaming

Having issues with your PS4? Check out our solutions to its most common problems

Just because the PlayStation 4 is a remarkable system doesn't mean that it's immune to the occasional hiccup. Thankfully, we've vetted some of the bigger PS4 problems and found solutions for whatever might ail you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
most anticipated games of 2019 resident evil 2
Gaming

‘Resident Evil 2’ will get free mode called ‘The Ghost Survivors’

Resident Evil 2 will be getting a free post-launch DLC mode which will feature characters not playable in the game's main campaign. No release date has been given for the new mode.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Xbox One X review controller system
Gaming

These Xbox One exclusives are the definition of quality over quantity

Xbox One has a prestigious collection of handpicked titles that you can't play on other consoles. Here are the latest and greatest Xbox One exclusives, including some that are also available on PC
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
digital storm aventum x review featb
Product Review

The Digital Storm Aventum X is an unstoppable gaming PC. Trust us, we tried

Packed with dual-Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti graphics card and a 9th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, the Aventum X is an infinitely upgradeable gaming PC that’s capable of far more performance than you’ll ever need.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen