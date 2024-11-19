 Skip to main content
Final Fantasy 14 Mobile will bring the popular MMO to iOS and Android

By
A Final Fantasy 14 party readying attacks against a giant brown monster.
Tencent Games

The wildly popular MMORPG Final Fantasy 14 is coming to mobile thanks to an upcoming port from Tencent.

Final Fantasy 14 Mobile is set to replicate the core experience in a new “mobile-friendly format.” Details are scarce right now, but both combat and non-combat features will be replicated for the port, along with visual elements like weather patterns.

Like other mobile ports, it appears you can play Final Fantasy 14 Mobile as an alternative to the main title, as the press release states that “veteran players can look forward to a nostalgic journey in a new format, while new players can experience the allure of Eorzea for the first time.” There isn’t a release window just yet, but it’ll be out in China first before expanding to other regions.

“It has been 11 years since FF14 2.0: A Realm Reborn launched, and this new mobile game will be a sister to FF14, aiming to recreate the grandeur of the original’s story and combat mechanics on mobile devices,” game director Naoki Yoshida said in a press release.

Tencent is a leader in the mobile games space, not only with first-party titles, but in terms of co-developing mobile ports of other top games like PUBG Mobile (Lightspeed co-developed it with Krafton), Black Desert Online, and Call of Duty: Mobile.

While the Final Fantasy 14 MMO we know of today (the original was widely panned) was originally a PC exclusive, it has expanded to other platforms over the past decade.  Square Enix and PlayStation have a long-standing relationship with multiple console exclusives, so it’s on PlayStation consoles. However, Square Enix got the game on Xbox Series X/S this year, and promised more of its games would be coming to Xbox moving forward. With the mobile announcement, that leaves the Nintendo Switch as the only mainstream gaming console without the MMO.

Best of all, Final Fantasy 14 is cross-platform, so you can play with friends regardless of your platform preference. It hasn’t been clarified if this applies to mobile, but considering all the limitations of the platform and how wildly different the experience will be with a touchscreen versus a controller or mouse and keyboard, it’s unlikely. Other Tencent games like Call of Duty: Mobile also don’t support cross-platform with console or PC, although it does for iOS and Android.

Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: all piano sheet music locations and rewards
Cloud playing the piano in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

While there's no shortage of ways to distract yourself while playing Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, one of the most unexpected minigames is the surprisingly deep piano system. In most of the major hub towns you encounter across the expansive world, Cloud can find a piano to sit down at and tickle the keys. You're free to play any song you want in free play, but you can turn this system into a full-on rhythm game, almost like Guitar Hero, by collecting sheet music of some of the game's most iconic tracks. There's even an NPC near each piano who will reward you if you get a high enough rank on each song. Cloud may not be the most expressive in his words, but he can sure play the piano with heart. Here is where you can find all the sheet music and what rewards await if you can master them.
Where to find all sheet music

Sheet music, thankfully, isn't hidden away in chests or has to be purchased for crazy amounts of Gil, but a few do have some hidden requirements. Each new composition is found on a piano in the world and is free to snag once you sit down. Even if you don't feel like playing right then and there, make sure you always at least grab the music to add to your collection so you don't have to backtrack later and get it. There are eight in total to find, and some will only come later in the story, but none are missable once you open up fast travel back to previous areas. This is the natural order you can collect them.
On Our Way
Our first piece of music can be picked up once you hit Chapter 4. During this section, go to the Crow's Nest town in the Junon region, which you can only enter by doing the "When Words Won't Do" side quest. Once you complete this quest and can freely enter the town, hit up the bar and grab this tune.
Tifa's Theme
After a rather exciting cruise to Costa del Sol in Chapter 6, you can add this piece to your collection by making a quick stop at the fancy Royal Crown Hotel.
Barret's Theme
Not much further into the game in Chapter 7 you will visit Barret's old hometown of Corel. The Rock Bottom Bar is waiting with his song.
Cinco de Chocobo
Chapter 9 takes you through the town of Gongaga. Even a town way out in the forest has a piano, which means yet another song to snag.
Two Legs? Nothin' to it
One chapter later, in Chapter 10, you need to do a little exploring in Cosmo Canyon to find your way to the piano, but the icon on your map won't lead you astray.
Aerith's Theme
Perhaps the most iconic song in the entire game, if not the franchise, is hidden behind a completely optional side quest. Once you reach Chapter 11, return to Nibelheim and do the "White-Haired Angel" side quest. It may seem totally irrelevant, but the quest ends with you playing and collecting this song.
Let the Battles Begin!
Once you prove your skills and get an A rank or better on all prior songs, you will get this new one as a reward from the NPC Dorian next to all pianos.
One-Winged Angel
We're not sure if fighting Sephiroth or getting this song is harder. If you want to play this terrifying arrangement, you need to donate all 88 Treasure Trove items to Johnny. This more or less requires you to 100% the entire game
All song rewards
For every song you A rank, Dorian will give you a prize when you talk to him. Here's everything you can get:

Read more