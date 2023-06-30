How to get Ultima Weapon in Final Fantasy 16

After beating the main game, most Final Fantasy titles include extra challenges for the dedicated players to seek out and take on that are far more difficult than the main story. These can include things like super bosses, extra dungeons, and hunting down the most powerful weapons. In Final Fantasy 16, Clive's Ultima Weapon is hidden in a way never seen before in the franchise. If you don't know the proper requirements to get it, no amount of searching or grinding will lead you to this legendary blade. If you want to overpower everything in the game, here's how to get the Ultima Weapon in Final Fantasy 16.

Difficulty Expert What You Need Beat the game and start Final Fantasy New Game +

Gotterdammerung Reforged

Utterance of Creation

Everdark Reforged

How to get Ultima Weapon

Like most other weapons in Final Fantasy 16, you will need to forge Ultima Weapon yourself, but you won't find this available at the blacksmith during your initial playthrough.

Step 1: Beat the game on any difficulty and start a new game in Final Fantasy mode in New Game +.

Step 2: You will automatically obtain the Utterance of Creation item upon starting the game in this mode.

Step 3: Play through the game and do all the steps necessary to make the Gotterdammerung Reforged. This is exactly the same as making the sword in the normal game.

Step 4: Defeat the Barnabas boss during "The Last King" story mission to unlock the Flawless Dark Shard and use it (along with the other needed materials) to create the Everdark Reforged.

Step 5: Take all of these things to the blacksmith to craft the Ultima Weapon.

The Ultima Weapon has nearly double the stats of the Gotterdammerung, with 700 attack and stagger stats.

