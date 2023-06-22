 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How long is Final Fantasy 16?

Jesse Lennox
By

JRPGs are notorious for being heavy time investments. Some, such as Persona 5 and other Final Fantasy entries, can easily go on for over 100 hours without adding in side content. On the other hand, there are some Final Fantasy games that lean on the shorter side. With Final Fantasy 16 taking a far more action-focused approach to combat, some might expect this to be a shorter entry, but that isn’t necessarily the case. There are plenty of factors that will impact how many hours you spend in the world of Valisthea, so we’ll give you a good idea of how long it will take you to complete Final Fantasy 16.

How long is Final Fantasy 16?

Clive walks through a field in Final Fantasy XVI.
Square Enix

Just like any good JRPG, Final Fantasy 16 has a substantial main quest, as well as other optional activities you can take on if you want to get the most out of your experience. The main optional components are the sub-quests and board bounties to increase Renown. If you’re just here for the story and ignore all the extras, you can expect around a 35-hour adventure with Clive all told. This isn’t all pure gameplay, as about 11 of those hours are dedicated to cutscenes sprinkled throughout the adventure. Because there are quite a lot of sub-quests and bounties available, plus fully leveling up and unlocking all your skills, going for a full 100% completion run of the game will likely double your playtime to somewhere around 70 to 80 hours.

Recommended Videos

We took a more balanced approach, doing the entire story, all sub-quests, and a decent amount of bounties which clocked in at around the 50-hour mark.

Related

How many acts is Final Fantasy 16?

Final Fantasy 16 is broken up into three main acts that each follow Clive at a different point in his life. You follow him as a teenager, in his late 20s, and in his 30s.

Editors' Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
How to find the Giant Squid in Hogwarts Legacy
A giant squid in a lake.

Open-world games are notorious for hiding little Easter eggs around the map for adventurous players to discover. Hogwarts Legacy hides plenty of these, but one of them is by no means small. Of all the magical creatures you can find and interact with in the game, there's one that you'd be lucky to even catch a glimpse of if you don't know where to look. The Giant Squid is nearly as elusive in the game as it is in real life, but it's quite a sight to behold. While there's no real requirement or benefit to spotting the legendary creature, it is still a fun secret to experience for yourself. If you fancy yourself a monster hunter, here's how to find the Giant Squid in Hogwarts Legacy.
How to find the Giant Squid

There are three ways you can spot the Giant Squid in Hogwarts Legacy. The first is almost impossible to miss, and takes place during the main quest called "Flying Class" as you learn to fly the broomstick. As you're soaring over the Black Lake, keep your eye on the water's surface to see the tentacles rising up for a few moments.

Read more
The best Final Fantasy games, ranked from best to worst
Final Fantasy X

While the role-playing game (RPG) has become a catch-all genre, now encompassing an almost silly range of games that don't share much in common, there was one video game franchise in the 1980s that was the quintessential RPG. Yes, we're talking about Final Fantasy from Square Enix.

The fantasy Japanese RPGs debuted on the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) in 1987, but they became cultural touchstones in the '90s as Super Nintendo games. From there, the series made an incredibly successful jump to 3D on the PlayStation 1 before the mainline series started to take more risks, including the elimination of turn-based battles and massively multiplayer online game (MMO) entries, and the latest game, Final Fantasy XVI, becoming a full-on character-action game.

Read more
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Morale guide
A dragon rising from a lightning strike.

Every RPG introduces a set of systems that the player will interact with, or be impacted by, during the game. Action RPGs, and souls-like games such as Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, layer these systems on top of already challenging gameplay. Not only are you doing your best to master the combat, but also learn what Morale and Fortitude mean in the context of this game. There are some mechanics and systems you could get by with ignoring, however these two do not fall into that category. Don't get demoralized, though, because we'll keep your spirits up with this guide explaining everything about Morale in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.
What is Morale?

Let's begin with the basics. Morale is a new system in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty that functions somewhat like a tug-of-war. By getting a higher Morale rank, your character will deal more and more damage to enemies, as well as take less incoming damage. Your Morale rank can reach a maximum of 25, and is exclusive to your current mission. That means after you leave a mission and begin a new one, it will reset to 1.

Read more