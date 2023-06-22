JRPGs are notorious for being heavy time investments. Some, such as Persona 5 and other Final Fantasy entries, can easily go on for over 100 hours without adding in side content. On the other hand, there are some Final Fantasy games that lean on the shorter side. With Final Fantasy 16 taking a far more action-focused approach to combat, some might expect this to be a shorter entry, but that isn’t necessarily the case. There are plenty of factors that will impact how many hours you spend in the world of Valisthea, so we’ll give you a good idea of how long it will take you to complete Final Fantasy 16.

How long is Final Fantasy 16?

Just like any good JRPG, Final Fantasy 16 has a substantial main quest, as well as other optional activities you can take on if you want to get the most out of your experience. The main optional components are the sub-quests and board bounties to increase Renown. If you’re just here for the story and ignore all the extras, you can expect around a 35-hour adventure with Clive all told. This isn’t all pure gameplay, as about 11 of those hours are dedicated to cutscenes sprinkled throughout the adventure. Because there are quite a lot of sub-quests and bounties available, plus fully leveling up and unlocking all your skills, going for a full 100% completion run of the game will likely double your playtime to somewhere around 70 to 80 hours.

We took a more balanced approach, doing the entire story, all sub-quests, and a decent amount of bounties which clocked in at around the 50-hour mark.

How many acts is Final Fantasy 16?

Final Fantasy 16 is broken up into three main acts that each follow Clive at a different point in his life. You follow him as a teenager, in his late 20s, and in his 30s.

