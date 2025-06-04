Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles drops on PlayStation 5 this fall

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles is coming to PlayStation 5 on September 30, 2025, and contains both the 1997 version of the game and a new, remastered edition. It’s available for preorder starting today.

Final Fantasy Tactics is arguably one of the greatest tactical RPGs ever made, and is still a fan favorite nearly three decades after its release. The Classic version of the game “unites the graphics and gameplay of the original with the renowned War of the Lions translations,” while the Enhanced edition provides a more modern interface, “extensive” additions to the game — though no word on what, exactly, that means — and fully voiced dialogue.

Recommended Videos

The Ivalice Chronicles brings a classic tactical game to modern consoles and to a brand-new audience. Better yet, it’s coming to both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, so anyone who hasn’t sprung for a next-gen console can still experience the game.

Final Fantasy Tactics was praised for its character class system, allowing players to customize each character into different roles. The original game had twenty different jobs to choose from, including Summoner, Thief, Priest, and Lancer. Battles take place on an isometric, three-dimensional battleground where terrain and weather play a role in determining attacks.

The story follows a cadet named Ramza Beoulve who finds himself caught in the middle of the Lion War. Two different factions are fighting for control of the kingdom — the usual sort of fantasy fare, but the story has its fair share of Final Fantasy influences. The real story is found in the interactions between characters, many of whom are more memorable than their more well-known JRPG cousins.

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles was announced at Wednesday’s State of Play alongside a slew of other games, including the long-awaited Pragmata and a new Lumines in the style of Tetris Effect.