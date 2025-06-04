Everything announced at PlayStation’s June 2025 State of Play

Summer game reveal season began today. While Summer Game Fest and the Xbox Games Showcase will have our attention this weekend, Sony kicked things off with a PS5 showcase that was very juicy. After all, the back half of 2025 was a bit of a mystery for Sony heading into today’s stream. We knew that Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Marathon, and Ghost of Yotei would be the system’s biggest upcoming games, but we saw a whole lot more during a loaded 40 minute stream.

After kicking off with a surprise Lumines revival, Sony showed off a rapid fire collection of trailers. That included highly anticipated games like Pragmata and big surprises like Nioh 3. We even got a Final Fantasy Tactics remake, which likely wasn’t on your State of Play bingo card. If you missed the stream, you can catch up on every announcement below.

Lumines Arise kicks off new game reveal season

Rythym game series Lumines is making its grand return this fall. Lumines Arise is the latest game from Enhance, the studio behind Tetris Effect. The cult classic music game is getting a trippy reimagining that’s very much in the style of Tetris Effect. It is set to launch on both PS5 and PlayStation VR2 sometime this fall.

Pragmata finally makes a grand appearance

After its reveal years ago, Capcom’s mysterious Pragmata finally got a new trailer that explains more about the sci-fi game. It appears to be a third-person shooter about a spaceman who travels with a small child named Diana on his shoulders. The game didn’t get an official release date, but Capcom now says that it’s slated to hit PS5 sometime in 2026.

Romeo is a Dead Man is Suda51’s next game

No More Heroes creator Suda51 is back with a new game called Romeo is a Dead Man. Developed by Grasshopped Studios, the project is a predictably ultra violent action game with lots of swords, guns, and style. It is unmistakably a Suda51 joint. It’s scheduled to launch on PS5 sometime in 2026.

Final Fantasy Tactics is getting a brand new remake

Cult classic strategy game Final Fantasy Tactics is getting a remake. Dubbed Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles, the project will include both the 1997 original game and a remade version. It is coming to PS4 and PS5 on September 30. Preorders are available starting today.

Nioh 3 is coming to raise hell

The Nioh series is making its grand return. Koei Tecmo announced that Nioh 3 is coming in 2026 with a brand new trailer. The clip was particularly intense, showing off some brutal combat against massive bosses. It will feature some more open-ended areas to explore, setting apart from previous games. A demo is available on PS5 right now.

007: First Light gets an action-packed debut trailer

We finally got a deep look at Io Interactive’s James Bond game, 007: First Light. A new trailer showed off Io’s most cinematic game yet, with an emphasis on stealth and driving. It’s described as an origin story for Bond that explains how he became a super spy. First Light didn’t get a release date, but it will launch in 2026. More information about the project is set to drop this summer.

Arc System Works shows off a killer new Marvel fighting game

The developers behind the Guilty Gear series are back with a new fighting game — and this time, it’s Marvel themed. Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls is a new 2D fighting game that features several characters from the Marvel comic book universe. The trailer showed off fighters like Doctor Doom, Storm, Iron Man, and many more. The project is a 4-on-4 team-based fighting game where players swap between a roster of heroes. Surprisingly enough, it appears to be a first-party release for Sony made in collaboration with PlayStation Studios. it It’s scheduled to launch in 2026 for both PS5 and PC.

Everything else