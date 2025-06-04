Everything announced at PlayStation’s June 2025 State of Play

Summer game reveal season began today. While Summer Game Fest and the Xbox Games Showcase will have our attention this weekend, Sony kicked things off with a PS5 showcase that was very juicy. After all, the back half of 2025 was a bit of a mystery for Sony heading into today’s stream. We knew that Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Marathon, and Ghost of Yotei would be the system’s biggest upcoming games, but we saw a whole lot more during a loaded 40 minute stream.
After kicking off with a surprise Lumines revival, Sony showed off a rapid fire collection of trailers. That included highly anticipated games like Pragmata and big surprises like Nioh 3. We even got a Final Fantasy Tactics remake, which likely wasn’t on your State of Play bingo card. If you missed the stream, you can catch up on every announcement below.
Lumines Arise kicks off new game reveal season
Rythym game series Lumines is making its grand return this fall. Lumines Arise is the latest game from Enhance, the studio behind Tetris Effect. The cult classic music game is getting a trippy reimagining that’s very much in the style of Tetris Effect. It is set to launch on both PS5 and PlayStation VR2 sometime this fall.
Pragmata finally makes a grand appearance
After its reveal years ago, Capcom’s mysterious Pragmata finally got a new trailer that explains more about the sci-fi game. It appears to be a third-person shooter about a spaceman who travels with a small child named Diana on his shoulders. The game didn’t get an official release date, but Capcom now says that it’s slated to hit PS5 sometime in 2026.
Romeo is a Dead Man is Suda51’s next game
No More Heroes creator Suda51 is back with a new game called Romeo is a Dead Man. Developed by Grasshopped Studios, the project is a predictably ultra violent action game with lots of swords, guns, and style. It is unmistakably a Suda51 joint. It’s scheduled to launch on PS5 sometime in 2026.
Final Fantasy Tactics is getting a brand new remake
Cult classic strategy game Final Fantasy Tactics is getting a remake. Dubbed Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles, the project will include both the 1997 original game and a remade version. It is coming to PS4 and PS5 on September 30. Preorders are available starting today.
Nioh 3 is coming to raise hell
The Nioh series is making its grand return. Koei Tecmo announced that Nioh 3 is coming in 2026 with a brand new trailer. The clip was particularly intense, showing off some brutal combat against massive bosses. It will feature some more open-ended areas to explore, setting apart from previous games. A demo is available on PS5 right now.
007: First Light gets an action-packed debut trailer
We finally got a deep look at Io Interactive’s James Bond game, 007: First Light. A new trailer showed off Io’s most cinematic game yet, with an emphasis on stealth and driving. It’s described as an origin story for Bond that explains how he became a super spy. First Light didn’t get a release date, but it will launch in 2026. More information about the project is set to drop this summer.
Arc System Works shows off a killer new Marvel fighting game
The developers behind the Guilty Gear series are back with a new fighting game — and this time, it’s Marvel themed. Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls is a new 2D fighting game that features several characters from the Marvel comic book universe. The trailer showed off fighters like Doctor Doom, Storm, Iron Man, and many more. The project is a 4-on-4 team-based fighting game where players swap between a roster of heroes. Surprisingly enough, it appears to be a first-party release for Sony made in collaboration with PlayStation Studios. it It’s scheduled to launch in 2026 for both PS5 and PC.
Everything else
- Silent Hill F got a a new trailer revealing a September 25 release date.
- Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement is another 2D ode to Castlevania slated to launch in 2026.
- Digimon Story: Time Stranger got a new trailer and an October 3 release date.
- Devolver Digital’s Baby Steps launches on September 8.
- Hirogami is a new action roguelike from Bandai Namco that’s built around a papercraft visual style. It launches on September 3.
- Everybody’s Golf: Hot Shots is launching on September 5 and features Pac-Man as a playable pre-order bonus.
- Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound is launching on July 31 for both PS4 and PS5.
- Climbing game Cairn is launching on November 5. A demo will be available later today.
- Digital Eclipse’s next Gold Master Series entry is Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection, which adds rollback netcode to several classic games.
- Sony is making its first ever fight stick, codenamed Project Defiance.
- Meta Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater received a new trailer ahead of its August release.
- Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow brings the classic immersive sim series to PlayStation VR 2 next year.
- The developer behind Road 96 has a new narrative multiplayer game called Tides of Tomorrow, launch on February 24, 2026.
- Astro Bot is getting a free update later this month featuring five new challenge levels and a Ghost of Yotei-themed bot.
- Sea of Remnants is a new pirate game coming to PS5 coming in 2026.
- We got a new trailer for Sword of the Sea, the latest game from the studio behind Abzu. It’s set to release on August 19.
- Remedy’s FBC: Firebreak is coming to PS Plus’ Game Catalogue on June 17.
- PS Plus Classics is adding Dues Ex, Twisted Metal 3 and 4, Resident Evil 2 and 3, Myst, and Riven.
- Ghost of Yotei is getting a deep dive stream in July.