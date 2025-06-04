 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Nioh 3 is coming in 2026, but you can play it now if you act fast

By
A red yokai with a sword on a horse in Nioh 3.
Koei Tecmo

brings open zones and ninjas in 2026

A third entry in the Nioh series was revealed at the PlayStation State of Play showcase. We got a good look at the gameplay ahead of its 2026 release, but there’s a limited-time demo available now for you to test it out for yourself.

Nioh was Koei Tecmo’s take on the popular Souls-like genre of games, but with a distinctly Japanese twist. The first two games are each set in historical Japanese eras, and Nioh 3 is no different, with the trailer closing on the introduction of a young Tokugawa. This would place the game in the unstable Sengoku period. The only other plot details shared were that our protagonist is on a quest to become the next Shogun and is fiercely dedicated to defeating the yokai for a mysterious reason.

Recommended Videos

The announcement trailer was packed with high-speed and brutal action that set the original games apart from others in the genre. Monstrous and magical Yokai are heavily featured, but there are some new tricks up our sleeves to combat them. Chief among them is the new styles players will pick from: Samurai and Ninja. Samurai style will be familiar to past games, focusing on Arts, parries, and an aggressive playstyle.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more

The new Ninja style focuses on dodges, taking advantage of elevation, and Ninjitsu techniques like Mist, which leaves an afterimage clone after attacking. You won’t have to choose just one style, though. In Nioh 3 you will be able to swap back and forth between both styles on the fly. We see this in action as the samurai class parries blows before slipping into the Ninja form to leap away and attack from above with a ranged weapon.

Where previous games were level-based, Nioh 3 now features wide open fields to explore, said to be filled with enemies, secrets, and challenges in something called “The Crucible.”

Nioh 3 will launch sometime in early 2026 for PS5 and PC, but you can play the demo right now. Act fast, because the demo will only be up until June 18.

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over five years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Play Dynasty Warriors: Origins this week thanks to its new PS5 demo
A character performs a leaping attack in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

Dynasty Warriors: Origins can change the long-running series forever, and players can check it out ahead of its 2025 release with a new demo out for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 5 Pro on November 22.

The demo will showcase the Battle of Sishui Gate level, which was what was on display at the Tokyo Game Show earlier this year. However, head of developers Omega Force at Koei Tecmo Games wrote in a PlayStation Blog post that it'll feature new elements to a provide "a more substantial and challenging battle." Players will also be able to choose between various difficulty levels and won't have to deal with any time limits.

Read more
PS5 restock update: Where you can buy a PS5 right now
PS5 and DualSense art.

When the PlayStation 5 first launched back in November 2020, it was nearly impossible to get your hands on the highly anticipated console. Despite demand being through the roof, chip shortages heavily cut production -- and due to sustained consumer interest, it was a problem that plagued the PS5 for years after launch.

Thankfully, we're happy to report that those issues have largely been resolved, making it pretty easy to grab a PS5 these days. The launch of the PS5 Pro has ignited another buying frenzy, and with Black Friday coming up, Sony has even cut the price of the base PS5.

Read more
You can play the new Death Note game for free with PS Plus
L and Kira holding game pieces around a chess board, stacked with other game pieces. The Death Note Killer Within logo is in the center.

Death Note Killer Within - Announcement Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games

Bandai Namco announced a game based on the popular anime and manga series Death Note, and if you are a PlayStation Plus member, you'll be able to take part in the investigation for free.

Read more