Xbox Games Showcase 2025: How to watch and what to expect

By
This year has a packed schedule for summer showcases. Summer Game Fest 2025 kicks off properly on June 6 with the opening showcase that will be the big draw, but you shouldn’t ignore one of the last showcase of the weekend. Xbox Games Showcase could easily match the kickoff showcase in terms of surprise reveals, looks at upcoming Xbox games, and overall hype. With Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda, and all its other first-party studios under its umbrella, we could be in for a groundbreaking show.

And non-Xbox players should tune in as well now that the days of exclusivity for Xbox is all but dead and it is willing to put its games on every platform it can. We don’t want you to miss out on the last showcases of the event, so here’s a quick rundown on how to watch it and what you can expect to see.

When is Xbox Games Showcase 2025

The Xbox Games Showcase is the second-to-last major showcase of SGF 2025 on Sunday, June 8, at 10 am PT. While technically its own separate showcase, The Outer Worlds 2 Direct will start as soon as Xbox Games Showcase ends, essentially making it a double feature. There’s no word on how long the combined showcases will last, but we predict the total runtime to be around 2 hours if past showcases are any indication.

How to watch Xbox Games Showcase 2025

Xbox wants to make sure you have no excuse to miss its showcase as it is streaming the event across every major platform and in most languages (including ASL). Here are all the official channels you can stream the show from, or you can watch it from the video above righthere in 4K 60FPS:

As with most major showcases, you can also expect tons of content creators to co-stream the event on their own channels.

Every rumored announcement for Xbox Games Showcase 2025

So far, Xbox is keeping a tight lid on what it has up its sleeve for this showcase, with the big exception being The Outer Worlds 2, of course. That said, here are what insiders and leakers suggest will be shown:

