Square Enix and Luminous Productions have announced that Forspoken has been delayed to January 24, 2023.

“As a result of ongoing discussions with key partners, we have made the strategic decision to move the launch date of Forspoken to January 24, 2023,” Square Enix said in a statement on Twitter. “We would like to thank you for your continued support and patience on this journey. Your excitement for the game inspires us every day and we cannot wait to share more about Forspoken with you later this summer!”

It was originally set to launch earlier this year on May 24, but was delayed to October 11. Now, the game has been delayed further into next year.

Forspoken will be on PlayStation 5 and PC as Square Enix has a timed exclusivity deal on the console front for 24 months. That means the game won’t see a release on Xbox for a staggering two years at the very least.

Earlier this year, when Forspoken‘s first delay was announced, fall 2022 wasn’t very packed with new releases. However, as we’ve gotten closer, October now has some heavy hitters such as Marvel’s Midnight Suns, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Gotham Knights, and even Square Enix’s own Star Ocean: The Divine Force.

Square Enix itself is taking up quite a few release dates in the fall as well. The DioField Chronicle and Valkyrie Elysium are launching on September 22 and 29, respectively. It makes sense that Square Enix made the strategic move to delay Forspoken to give it room to breathe during such a crowded release window.

God of War Ragnarok also got a November 9 release date today as well, making the fall season even more jam-packed.

