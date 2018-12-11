Share

Something strange is going on at Epic Games, particularly for fans of the company’s excellent sword combat game Infinity Blade. The games’ titular weapon has come to Fortnite as a new usable weapon, but all three Infinity Blade games are no longer available for purchase.

Though you can still download the games you already bought, Epic Games confirmed on its website that these games are no longer available for purchase. In-app purchases for the games have also been removed.

“At Epic, we strive to put players first and to provide a supported, full-fledged experience in every game we publish,” the company said. “With the development of Spyjinx and other projects, it has become increasingly difficult for our team to support the Infinity Blade series at a level that meets our standards.”

Spyjinx is being produced by the Epic-owned Chair Entertainment as well as J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot. The espionage game mixes elements of role-playing games and strategy, and will initially come to PC and mobile platforms.

Perhaps as a tribute to the Infinity Blade games, Fortnite players can now find the Infinity Blade itself at Polar Peak. The weapon features a sword slash, as well as the ability to leap “great distances” and destroy anything in your path. Those wielding it get a health and shield boost and faster movement speed, but they will also drop everything other than building items from their inventory. Only one Infinity Blade will appear in each match.

The latest Fortnite update also brings along the limited-time mode “Close Encounters,” which limits players to shotguns and jetpacks. You’ll find the storm approaching more quickly near the middle and end of the game, as well, with matches typically lasting about 15 minutes.

Fortnite is available now with cross-play support on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, iOS, and Android. Its Creative mode launches to all players on December 13, allowing them to build their own structures in a mode completely separate from battle royale. If you publish your creations online, Epic Games could even give you the chance to publish your design for others to use in the game.