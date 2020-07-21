Fortnite season 3 week 5 challenges: How to catch fish at Craggy Cliffs

Fortnite’s season 3 week 5 challenges are live, and one of them requires you to catch five fish at a location called Craggy Cliffs. How exactly do you go about doing that? Not to worry — in this guide, we’ll show you how to find Craggy Cliffs, where to grab a fishing pole, and — most importantly — how to catch fish.

Finding Craggy Cliffs

Arguably the hardest part of completing this challenge is locating Craggy Cliffs. This area is found in the top portion of the map, to the north of Frenzy Farm. Craggy Cliffs is pretty much surrounded by water, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding a spot to fish. Before you can do that, you’ll need to grab a pole. Luckily, there are lots of them nearby. As you skydive to your destination, we recommend you position yourself to land on the roof of Cap’n Carp, just south of the Sticks building.

Grabbing a fishing pole

After you land, head inside Cap’n Carp, and you’ll find barrels with fishing poles in them. You can find poles in many other spots in Craggy Cliffs, too. Wherever you find one, grab a pole and equip it.

Catching a fish

Now it’s time to start catching some fish. To do so, pull whichever trigger you use to fire your gun (R2 for PlayStation 4, RT for Xbox One, and RZ for Nintendo Switch), and you’ll cast your line into the water. We recommend standing on the rooftop of a nearby building. If you see fish in the water, cast in their direction for a higher chance of getting a bite. You’ll feel your controller rumble when you’ve got something, so use the trigger again to reel it in. A lot of times, the item you get won’t be a fish at all, so keep at it until you’ve caught five.

Look out for nearby sharks that will attack you and destroy whatever building you’re standing on. If you see one coming toward you, it’s best to find a new spot, because they can halt your progress by trying to bite you. You could also accidentally latch on to one. If you do, you can use the shark to lead you around as you water ski throughout the area. This is a comical feature (and you get XP for doing so), but it won’t help you catch fish.

It might sound obvious, but you only get credit for this challenge by catching fish in Craggy Cliffs. If you go to a different location, you can catch fish all day (or until the storm gets you), but you won’t make progress in this challenge.

Reward for catching fish

After catching your fifth fish, you’ll complete the challenge and be rewarded with 35,000 XP — not bad for minimal effort. This will help you make progress toward upgrading your Battle Pass and hopefully net you some goodies in the end.

