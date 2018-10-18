Digital Trends
Gaming

Wings on the bus: ‘Fortnite’ Battle Bus now sends you to your death even faster

Gabe Gurwin
By
fortnite v520 update patch notes

Playing a round of Fortnite but have somewhere you need to be in 30 minutes? With a recent update to the game, you’ll be able to drop to your favorite spot in a hurry. It also means you can get killed by a better player even faster than you could before.

The Battle Bus that drops players onto the map at the beginning of a Fortnite match has been tweaked to go 25 percent faster than before.

Despite the increased speed, one Twitter user was quick to point out to Epic Games that the bus would never be faster than the titular vehicle in The Magic School Bus. It’s probably also not capable of shrinking down and exploring someone’s circulatory system, but maybe that feature could arrive in another update.

The recent 6.10 update added a vehicle called the “Quadcrasher,” which players are enjoying speeding around the map. File names contained in the update hint at a number of upcoming costumes, as well. The skins include “Arachne,” who looks like Widowmaker from Overwatch combined with a DC Villain, as well as Spider Knight, who looks like a Destiny 2 enemy.

Other skins are a little less imposing, including a footie pajamas outfit called Onesie. The new pickaxes look to be pretty terrifying, however, particularly the sharp Moonrise and the Web Breaker. The Spider Shield is also sure to give those with arachnophobia nightmares, so we’d suggest running away from enemies you see using it.

Fortnite has been on something of a roll with its updates lately. We’ve gotten spooky scarecrow skins for players to use as they get into the Halloween spirit, and another update even gave players a dog, chameleon, or dragon companion to take with them during a match. This is in addition to lore changes that keep the most dedicated players engaged on a weekly basis.

Fortnite is going to face some stiff competition across Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, however, as Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 just launched with its battle royale mode, called “Blackout.” It’s more similar to PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds than it is to Fortnite, but the level of polish Treyarch gave the mode is very impressive. Of course, Fortnite continues to be the most-played game in the world, so Epic Games shouldn’t be too concerned about the situation.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Eat your way to a limited-edition Xbox One X in new Taco Bell contest
Up Next

Huawei is working on a 5G foldable phone, massive Mate 20 X may be its template
Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu Eevee q
Gaming

Monsters you get in ‘Pokémon: Let’s Go’ can be transferred to the next main RPG

Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let's Go, Eeevee! monsters will be able to be transferred to the next main Pokémon RPG on Switch, according to game director Junichi Masuda.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Review
Gaming

These guns will literally blow away the competition in Black Ops 4's Blackout

Finding a good weapon in Black Ops 4's Blackout mode is hard, especially when there are so many options. Whether you like to get up close or keep some distance between you and your enemies, here are the best guns in Blackout.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
fortnite mobile makes me feel old op ed header
Mobile

Here’s our guide on how to get ‘Fortnite’ on your Android device

'Fortnite: Battle Royale' is one of the biggest games in the world right now, and it's finally on Android, even if getting set up is a bit long-winded. Here's how to play 'Fortnite: Battle Royale' on an Android device.
Posted By Mark Jansen
call of duty black ops 4 gun close
Gaming

From Blackout to Zombies, here's everything we know about 'Black Ops 4'

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 arrives on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on October 12. Here's everything you need to know about the game, including info on multiplayer, Zombies, Blackout, and Signature Weapons.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
call of duty black ops 4 blackout beginners guide choose your moment
Gaming

Be the last player standing with our Call of Duty 4 Blackout mode survival tips

Battle Royale fans will find that lots of their strategies are skills carry over into the new Blackout mode in Call of Duty: Black Op 4. But with the franchise's signature perks, weapons, and equipment, there's still a lot of new stuff to…
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
Fortnite quad crasher update 6.10 patch notes
Gaming

Turbo-powered Quadcrasher crashes the party in new ‘Fortnite’ update 6.01

Season 6, week 4 marks the arrival of Fortnite update 6.10 patch notes. It brings with it the arrival of the new Quadcrasher vehicle, in-game tournaments, a ton of Save the World additions, and much more.
Posted By Cody Perez
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Review
Product Review

'Black Ops 4' outshines the games it copies with that Call of Duty polish

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s omission of a campaign could have been a deal breaker, but multiplayer, Zombies, and the new Blackout mode make it one of the best shooters of the year.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
red dead redemption 2 length 60 hours
Gaming

What you should know about 'Red Dead Redemption 2' before it launches

The long-awaited (and long-rumored) sequel to Rockstar Games' Red Dead Redemption is confirmed. Red Dead Redemption 2 will arrive next spring. Here's everything we've heard about the game so far.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
spider man accessibility options feature marvel s 3
Gaming

PS4 ‘Spider-Man’ game gets ‘The Heist’ DLC, new costumes on October 23

The first downloadable content pack for Marvel's Spider-Man, The Heist, is out October 23. The pack adds three new suits for Spider-Man to wear, and its story focuses on Felicia Hardy.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Civilization V
Gaming

Apple Mac users should take a bite out of these awesome games

Contrary to popular belief, there exists a bevy of popular A-list games compatible for Mac computers. Take a look at our picks for the best Mac games available for Apple fans.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best ps1 emulators for androd and pc playstation one
Gaming

Tired of waiting for the PlayStation Classic? Try one of these PS1 emulators

It's not always easy to get ahold of original PlayStation titles due to pricing and general availability. Emulators can solve that problem. Here are the top five PlayStation emulators.
Posted By Steven Petite
fortnite update high stakes 540 patch getaway mode 2
Gaming

Epic Games sues ‘Fortnite’ YouTuber creators over cheating software

Epic Games has filed a lawsuit against two YouTube users for their role in promoting cheating and hacking tools for Fortnite via a YouTube channel and personal website. As of now, the channel is still live.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

The hottest Nintendo Switch games you can get right now

The Nintendo Switch's lineup started off small, but games have steadily released as the console continues through its second year. Here are the best Nintendo Switch games available now, from Super Mario Odyssey to Fortnite.
Posted By Steven Petite
PUBG Shotgun
Gaming

Terrifying clowns try to kill you in this teaser for ‘PUBG’ Halloween event

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds seems to be getting a frightening Halloween event. In a brief teaser, we get a glimpse of two masked assailants, creepy nurses, and an utterly terrifying clown that looks something like Pennywise.
Posted By Steven Petite