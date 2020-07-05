  1. Gaming

Fortnite hosts We The People anti-racism conversations in Party Royale

By

Fortnite‘s Party Royale, a new mode in the massively popular battle royale shooter that showcases various forms of live entertainment, hosted We The People, a series of conversations on racism, on July 4.

We The People was presented by marketing collective Opus United, and was described by Epic Games in its announcement of the event as “a series of conversations that advance the dialogue around race in America with prominent BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) voices in business, sports, media, music, and entertainment.”

Leading the conversations was CNN’s Van Jones, who was joined by rapper and songwriter Killer Mike, former Editor-in-Chief of Teen Vogue Elaine Welteroth, The Atlantic writer Jemele Hill, and hip-hop musician Lil Baby. The event aired at 8:46 am CDT on Independence Day, referencing the 8 minutes and 46 seconds that George Floyd’s neck was pinned to the ground by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s knee, resulting in his tragic death that has sparked social unrest across the United States.

We The People re-aired every other hour for 24 hours throughout July 4. Fortunately for those who were not able to catch it, many players recorded and uploaded the event.

Fortnite‘s Party Royale

Fortnite, which finally left Early Access three years after it launched in 2017, launched Party Royale in May with a show headlined by Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki, and deadmau5, performing back-to-back sets.

Party Royale introduces a new island in Fortnite filled with unique activities such as time trials and soccer matches. The mode also screened three full-length Christopher Nolan movies in June — Inception, Batman Begins, and The Prestige — after the trailer for the filmmaker’s latest movie, Tenet, premiered in the game in May.

Editors' Recommendations

The most-subscribed-to YouTube channels

PewDiePie

The 50 best shows on Amazon Prime right now

tales from the loop

Best free games to play right now

best google stadia games destiny 2

The best multiplayer games on Nintendo Switch (July 2020)

minecraft dungeons all weapon armor types locations bow

These are the best cheap Xbox Game Pass deals for July 2020

xbox game pass ultimate deal best buy summer flash sale 2020 2

How to delete and reinstall games on your Xbox One

xbox one gaming decline controller head

The best Mac games (July 2020)

Contraband contracts guide for Call of Duty: Warzone

Minecraft Dungeons’ first DLC pack, Jungle Awakens, is now available

How to watch Microsoft’s next Xbox Series X event

The best SNES emulators for 2020

snes games we want added to nintendo switch online super metroid

PlayStation begins a new initiative touting indie games

PS5 Console and Remote

What you should know about the Summer Game Fest

Nintendo Switch vs Sony Playstation 4 vs Microsoft Xbox One

Dreams’ PSVR addition is being used to show carbon footprint

The complete list of Minecraft Dungeons weapon and armor types and locations