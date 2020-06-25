  1. Gaming

Fortnite’s Movie Nite will screen Christopher Nolan movies

By

Fortnite is once again flexing its muscle as an entertainment hub and will screen three full-length Christopher Nolan movies during Movie Nite on June 26.

The movies include Inception, Batman Begins, and The Prestige. Which movie players will see depends on their locations.

“Navigating distribution rights for different countries and languages for full movies is challenging,” Epic Games said. “As part of this first test, we wanted as many people to experience Movie Nite as possible.”

That means that some countries won’t be involved in the screenings. Epic Games has provided a schedule and a list of countries, but places like Australia, Bulgaria, and Croatia are greyed out.

Players in the United States can watch Inception at 8 a.m. ET, 8 p.m. ET, and 11:55 p.m. ET. In the U.K., they can watch The Prestige at 12 p.m. ET. Other regions, like France and Brazil, will be able to watch Batman Begins.

“We believe the idea of getting together with your friends and family at Party Royale to watch a movie is powerful and exciting,” the game company said, “and we’re looking at ways to increase global participation in the future.”

Players can watch the movies on Party Royale’s big screen on the western edge of the island, and subtitles are available in the game’s audio settings under Options. Epic Games also said that it won’t allow any broadcasting or recording of the movies during the show, and that any videos or streams “will be subject to anti-piracy and DCMA regulations.”

Christopher Nolan previously debuted a trailer for his upcoming movie Tenet in the game in May, so the two parties have been collaborating for a while.

Donald Mustard, the Worldwide Creative Director at Epic Games, tweeted at the time that “The idea of debuting the TENET trailer came from a phone call with Christopher Nolan. We were all talking about our love of seeing new trailers in a THEATER and how sad we were that we can’t do that right now — but how maybe this could be the next best thing. Hope you love it!”

More and more, Fortnite is becoming a destination for live events (especially concerts) that combine graphics and live performances to provide uniques experiences that can’t be seen anywhere else.

Earlier this week, Epic Games announced “Diplo Presents: Thomas Wesley With Special Guests Noah Cyrus and Young Thug,” a concert that kicks off at 6 p.m. PT on June 25 at the Main Stage in Party Royale.

Artists like Deadmau5, Weezer, Steve Aoki, and Marshmello have all collaborated with Fortnite to provide content. Rapper Travis Scott provided one of the game’s watershed moments with a concert featuring fantastic visuals attracting more than 27 million players. Epic Games recently said that it has over 350 million players.

Editors' Recommendations

What’s new on Netflix, and what’s leaving in July 2020

original tv programs increased in 2017 xfinity netflix app

Wonder Woman 1984: Everything we know about the movie so far

Wonder Woman 1984

How to watch the Fortnite Diplo, Noah Cyrus, and Young Thug concert

How Joel Schumacher and Bat Nipples made Batman fun again

Batman Forever

Mixer was a pawn in the high-stakes game between Microsoft and Google

PC Gaming Monitor LED Lights

Apple is bringing keyboard and mouse gaming to the iPad

digital trends live episode 376 ipad pro magic keyboard

How to interact with our friends and family while social distancing

Need new activities for the kids? Don’t miss these fantastic board game deals

The Best Gaming Deals for June 2020: Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One

These are the best cheap GPU deals for June 2020

Minecraft’s Nether update gives hell a fresh coat of paint

Minecraft Nether Update

The best Xbox 360 headsets

best xbox 360 headsets headset

Everything we know about Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima

The best Capcom games of all time

Designer Chris Avellone accused of sexual assault and harassment