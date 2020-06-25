Fortnite is once again flexing its muscle as an entertainment hub and will screen three full-length Christopher Nolan movies during Movie Nite on June 26.

The movies include Inception, Batman Begins, and The Prestige. Which movie players will see depends on their locations.

“Navigating distribution rights for different countries and languages for full movies is challenging,” Epic Games said. “As part of this first test, we wanted as many people to experience Movie Nite as possible.”

That means that some countries won’t be involved in the screenings. Epic Games has provided a schedule and a list of countries, but places like Australia, Bulgaria, and Croatia are greyed out.

Players in the United States can watch Inception at 8 a.m. ET, 8 p.m. ET, and 11:55 p.m. ET. In the U.K., they can watch The Prestige at 12 p.m. ET. Other regions, like France and Brazil, will be able to watch Batman Begins.

“We believe the idea of getting together with your friends and family at Party Royale to watch a movie is powerful and exciting,” the game company said, “and we’re looking at ways to increase global participation in the future.”

Players can watch the movies on Party Royale’s big screen on the western edge of the island, and subtitles are available in the game’s audio settings under Options. Epic Games also said that it won’t allow any broadcasting or recording of the movies during the show, and that any videos or streams “will be subject to anti-piracy and DCMA regulations.”

Christopher Nolan previously debuted a trailer for his upcoming movie Tenet in the game in May, so the two parties have been collaborating for a while.

Donald Mustard, the Worldwide Creative Director at Epic Games, tweeted at the time that “The idea of debuting the TENET trailer came from a phone call with Christopher Nolan. We were all talking about our love of seeing new trailers in a THEATER and how sad we were that we can’t do that right now — but how maybe this could be the next best thing. Hope you love it!”

More and more, Fortnite is becoming a destination for live events (especially concerts) that combine graphics and live performances to provide uniques experiences that can’t be seen anywhere else.

Earlier this week, Epic Games announced “Diplo Presents: Thomas Wesley With Special Guests Noah Cyrus and Young Thug,” a concert that kicks off at 6 p.m. PT on June 25 at the Main Stage in Party Royale.

Artists like Deadmau5, Weezer, Steve Aoki, and Marshmello have all collaborated with Fortnite to provide content. Rapper Travis Scott provided one of the game’s watershed moments with a concert featuring fantastic visuals attracting more than 27 million players. Epic Games recently said that it has over 350 million players.

