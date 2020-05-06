This weekend, Fortnite plays host to a star-studded dance party in honor of the new Party Royale mode. The Party Royale Premiere features Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki, and deadmau5 performing back-to-back sets.

The hourlong show starts at 9 p.m. ET on Friday, May 8. Just like for other events, no sign-up is required; you can jump into the live event at any time, even during the show. The show will replay on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.

Dillon Francis will kick off the night with a DJ set, followed by a performance by Steve Aoki. Deadmau5 is scheduled to go on stage around 9:40 p.m. ET.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Fortnite event without a souvenir. Anyone who logs into Fortnite this weekend will receive Neon Wings, which is a new, music-reactive Back Bling.

The Party Royale trailer shows off a great preview of the dance party’s light show, along with some of the other Party Royale activities like kite-flying, boat racing, and off-roading. You can also see what the new back bling looks like in action.

Fortnite now has over 350 million registered players! In April, players spent over 3.2 billion hours in game. ???????? Let’s keep the party going with our Party Royale Premiere LIVE on May 8 at 9PM ET featuring @DillonFrancis @steveaoki @deadmau5: https://t.co/H18c3UgBL1 pic.twitter.com/Cgt3r7LXQO — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 6, 2020

Party Royale is the newest way to hang out in Fortnite. Introduced last month, this “all chill, no sweat” mode provides a social space to explore and hang out with friends. There are no weapons and no building materials. Instead, the experimental mode focuses on non-combat activities, like obstacle courses, races, and new items like the Paint Launcher.

The Party Royale Premiere isn’t just a launch for the new experimental mode — it’s also a celebration of Fortnite’s overwhelming popularity. The game’s 350 million registered players spent 3.2 billion hours in-game during April alone. Some of this playtime surge can be credited to last month’s in-game event. Travis Scott’s wildly successful in-game concert drew 27 million players.

Editors' Recommendations