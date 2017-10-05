‘Forza Motorsport 7’ changes up VIP system after fan backlash

Why it matters to you While Turn 10 will likely receive more backlash after introducing microtransactions, this is a good first step.

Turn 10’s Forza Motorsport 7 is, by all accounts, one of the best games in the entire racing series, with stunning visuals and a devotion to authenticity not found in its competitors. But the game has also come under intense criticism for the changes it made to the “VIP” system, which gives members additional cars and extra bonuses for playing. In Forza Motorsport 7, some of these benefits were changed to limited-time “mod cards,” instead of permanent bonuses, but Turn 10 has decided to revert back to its previous system after fans protested.

“Over the weekend we heard loud and clear from Ultimate Edition owners expressing frustration over the VIP membership offer in Forza Motorsport 7,” said studio head Alan Hartman. “We immediately updated the VIP description in the Windows Store to alleviate any further confusion.”

The listing for the $20 VIP membership now specifies that the credit bonuses offered are only usable 25 times, whereas it previously didn’t mention this caveat at all.

This won’t be the case for too much longer, however, as Hartman also revealed Turn 10’s plans to revert the VIP rewards system back to how it worked in 2015’s Forza Motorsport 6, with members earning double credits for all races. No release date has been given, but the studio said is planning to release it “as soon as possible.”

In addition to the changes to the rewards system, VIP members will also receive four extra “Forza Edition” cars. These are the 2016 Jaguar F-TYPE Project 7, 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, 2017 Acura NSX, and 2010 Maserati Gran Turismo S.

Forza Motorsport 7 is the first full game in the main series to come to PC, after Forza Motorsport 6 Apex launched on the platform in 2016. It has seen stability and framerate issues since its launch, which were addressed in a patch on October 3.

With the delay of open-world action game Crackdown 3 into 2018, Forza Motorsport 7 stands as the best technical demonstration for the upcoming Xbox One X system. It will be playable in 4K resolution and at 60 frames per second, offering a racing experience typically reserved for high-end PCs. The game is also part of the “Xbox Play Anywhere” program, so buying it for one platform will automatically give you a version of the other, complete with cross-save support.