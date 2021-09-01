  1. Gaming

Final Fantasy XIII is coming to Xbox Game Pass, while Red Dead Online is leaving

By

Microsoft revealed the first batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in September. The biggest title is Final Fantasy XIII, one of the most divisive entries in the series to date. Beyond Square Enix’s RPG, indie darling Signs of the Sojourner will also be available alongside a number of other indies. As usual, a few big names are also leaving the service this month, including Disgaea 4: A Promise Unforgotten and Red Dead Online.

Game Pass subscribers will be able to play Final Fantasy XIII in its entirety starting tomorrow, September 2. The game features the active time battle system that Final Fantasy fans have come to know and love, and it looks absolutely gorgeous. The game is number 13 on our list of the best Final Fantasy games. While it won’t be available on Game Pass’ cloud service for mobile play, subscribers will be able to play it on both console and PC.

The other games coming to Game Pass this month are Signs of the Sojourner, a card game about forging relationships with people amid a climate crisis; Craftopia, a combination life and farming sim; Surgeon Simulator 2, a zany 4-player medical sim with community-made levels; Crown Trick, a retro-style roguelike with Hades vibes; Breathedge, a retrofuturistic survival game; Nuclear Throne, a top-down roguelike shooter in an irradiated wasteland; and The Artful Escape, a music-themed adventure game from Annapurna Interactive. Game Pass subscribers can also claim a Sarge weapon charm in Apex Legends and an item bonus in Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis.

On the flip side, Read Dead Online will be leaving Game Pass on September 13, while Disgaea 4 and Company of Heroes 2 will be leaving on September 15. Forza Motorsport 7 will also be leaving on September 15, and it will also no longer be sold in stores.

For a complete list of the games coming to and leaving Game Pass this month, check out the Xbox Blog.

Editors' Recommendations

The best iPad Pro deals and sales for September 2021

iPad Pro running iPadOS 15, with the Digital Trends homepage on the screen, Apple Pencil to the right and keyboard to the left.

Best cheap refurbished iPad deals and sales for September 2021

iPad Pro

Lost in Random preview: a Tim Burton-esque board game

Even and Dicey walking in Lost in Random

How to check your GPU temperature

Nvidia GPU

Best cheap refurbished iPhone deals and sales for September 2021

Apple iPhone 11

Best cheap refurbished tablet sales and deals for September 2021

Dell XPS 2-in-1

Best cheap generator deals for September 2021

Pulsar G12KBN-SG Heavy Duty Portable Dual Fuel Generator

Best cheap Android tablet deals for September 2021

onn. Android Tablet

Best cheap cordless vacuum deals for September 2021

Dyson V7 Allergy Cordless HEPA Vacuum

Best cheap pressure cooker deals for September 2021

ninja foodi xl 8 in 1 pressure cooker deal qvc february 2021

This is the cheapest robot vacuum you’ll find today

The IonVac SmartClean 2000 robot vacuum with its remote and app.

Best cheap Canon camera deals for September 2021

Product photo of Canon EOS Rebel T8i being taken out of camera bag.

Best cheap Garmin watch deals for September 2021

prime day garmin smartwatch deals 2020 instinct orange