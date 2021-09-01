Microsoft revealed the first batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in September. The biggest title is Final Fantasy XIII, one of the most divisive entries in the series to date. Beyond Square Enix’s RPG, indie darling Signs of the Sojourner will also be available alongside a number of other indies. As usual, a few big names are also leaving the service this month, including Disgaea 4: A Promise Unforgotten and Red Dead Online.

Game Pass subscribers will be able to play Final Fantasy XIII in its entirety starting tomorrow, September 2. The game features the active time battle system that Final Fantasy fans have come to know and love, and it looks absolutely gorgeous. The game is number 13 on our list of the best Final Fantasy games. While it won’t be available on Game Pass’ cloud service for mobile play, subscribers will be able to play it on both console and PC.

The other games coming to Game Pass this month are Signs of the Sojourner, a card game about forging relationships with people amid a climate crisis; Craftopia, a combination life and farming sim; Surgeon Simulator 2, a zany 4-player medical sim with community-made levels; Crown Trick, a retro-style roguelike with Hades vibes; Breathedge, a retrofuturistic survival game; Nuclear Throne, a top-down roguelike shooter in an irradiated wasteland; and The Artful Escape, a music-themed adventure game from Annapurna Interactive. Game Pass subscribers can also claim a Sarge weapon charm in Apex Legends and an item bonus in Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis.

On the flip side, Read Dead Online will be leaving Game Pass on September 13, while Disgaea 4 and Company of Heroes 2 will be leaving on September 15. Forza Motorsport 7 will also be leaving on September 15, and it will also no longer be sold in stores.

For a complete list of the games coming to and leaving Game Pass this month, check out the Xbox Blog.

