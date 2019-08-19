Gaming

Inside Xbox reveals big changes to Gears 5 Horde Mode at Gamescom 2019

Gabe Gurwin
By
gears 5 no smoking

Microsoft’s Inside Xbox presentation at Gamescom 2019 brought plenty of exciting Gears 5 content for fans who just can’t wait a few more weeks for the official launch. Horde mode makes a return in the latest game, and it’s shaping up to be even more dynamic and exciting than it was in the past.

Horde mode includes the same general premise it had in past games — defend yourself against waves of enemies without dying — but it has been altered in a few ways to encourage more aggressive and agile play-styles. Instead of picking a set base for defending, you now can capture “power taps” that open up over the course of a match. This means you’ll have to move around the map routinely, and fortify numerous areas instead of just one. The currency Power has also been changed so it will distribute evenly to your other cooperative partners. Up to five people can play Horde together.

Taking a page out of the Overwatch playbook, Gears 5 also adds Ultimate abilities that are unique to each character. These include an airstrike for JD Fenix, a vehicle-hijacking ability for Jack, and an invisibility cloak for Jack. With these abilities, you can take out a huge number of enemies or slip away to safety in order to keep a game going. You’ll be able to increase your abilities usefulness with a set of cards that increase in power over a match, as well as perks that will improve across multiple matches.

Gears 5 will launch with Horde mode on September 10, but those who purchase the Ultimate edition or get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be able to play on September 6. Alongside Horde mode, the game includes a single-player (or cooperative) campaign as well as competitive multiplayer.

Gears 5 isn’t the only Gears of War game in the works, however. Gears Tactics will be coming to PC,  and Gears Pop!  is a mobile tactics game launching on iOS, Windows 10, and Android. Progression will sync across all devices, and it will launch on August 22 for all systems. Though adorable, the signature  Gears of War flavor is still very much intact.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best indie games on Nintendo Switch
Up Next

The best HDTV antennas for 2019
everything announced gamescom opening night death stranding
Gaming

Everything announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live

To kick off the Gamescom 2019 festivities, Geoff Keighley hosted Opening Night Live, a presentation packed with new trailers and announcements. We saw new gameplay for Death Stranding, Borderlands 3, and much more.
Posted By Steven Petite
Nintendo Switch with Rocket League
Gaming

The best Nintendo Switch games

The Nintendo Switch's lineup started off small, but games have steadily released as the console continues through its second year. Here are the best Nintendo Switch games available now.
Posted By Steven Petite
Gears 5 Kait Hero
Gaming

From Escape mode to story, here’s everything we know about Gears 5

The Coalition's second game in the Gears franchise drops the "of War" and will bring some big changes to Microsoft's flagship cover shooter. From story details to new game modes, here's everything we know about Gears 5.
Posted By Steven Petite
sekiro shadows die twice monk
Gaming

The best Xbox One games you can get right now

More than four years into its life span, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From Cuphead to Halo 5, the best Xbox One games offer something for players of every type.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
persona 5 royal western release spring 2020 kasumi
Gaming

Phantom Thieves get ready: Persona 5 Royal Western release set for spring 2020

Atlus revealed a spring 2020 Western release window for Persona 5 Royal, the extended version of the popular Japanese RPG Persona 5. The developer also uploaded new screenshots for the game on its official website.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
hyperx gives the fury ddr4 memory line a facelift and adds rgb lighting lifestyle images html rgbfeature2 1000x1000 31 07 20
Computing

HyperX gives the Fury DDR4 memory line a face-lift and adds RGB lighting

HyperX has refreshed the popular Fury DDR4 line up with a new look and added LED lighting to the Fury DDR4 RGB. The memory is plug-and-play ready and has predefined Intel XMP profiles for optimal performance.
Posted By Kizito Katawonga
alienware legend design aurora r9 desktop bezel concepts
Computing

Exclusive: How Alienware dared to ditch black, boxy designs for something radical

A new gaming Legend is born this year. Alienware unveiled its new Aurora R9 desktop with the Legend design language. Join us as Alienware designers talk about Legend was conceived and what the new design means for gaming.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Nintendo Switch with Rocket League
Gaming

Nintendo denies Nintendo Switch exchange program rumors

Nintendo has issued a statement denying rumors that customers can exchange their old Nintendo Switch for the revised model with better battery life. The revised Switch nearly doubles the battery life thanks to a new processor.
Posted By Steven Petite
every game nintendo indie showcase gamescom 2019 trine 4
Gaming

Every game shown during Nintendo’s indie showcase at Gamescom 2019

Nintendo provided new trailers and information on more than two dozen indie games during its latest Indie Showcase ahead of Gamescom 2019. Here is every game shown during the presentation.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
ghost recon breakpoint pvp war hands on review multiplayer impressions re8
Gaming

Ghost Recon Breakpoint’s PvP is a high-tension battle royale lite

Ubisoft made Ghost Recon Breakpoint’s competitive PvP mode, Ghost War, available for the first time before launch and we got an opportunity to take in the new additions and changes to the old formula.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Ghost Recon Breakpoint The Division Ubisoft gameplay pvp campaign damage bullet sponge drones
Gaming

Ghost Recon Breakpoint developer counters comparisons to The Division

Ghost Recon Breakpoint is implementing some changes that make it more similar to The Division. We asked how the team feels about the comparisons. Breakpoint's creative director addresses the idea by focusing on the lack of bullet sponges.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
google unveils stadia streaming service gdc news stage
Gaming

Google Stadia: Everything we know so far

Google Stadia could be the game streaming service that finally does it right. High-resolution, HDR gaming, at high-frame rates for anyone in the world on almost any device? It's a tall order, but if anyone can do it, it's Google.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Cyberpunk 2077 Keanu Reeves release date 2020
Gaming

Cyberpunk 2077 headlines the biggest games announced for Stadia at Gamescom 2019

Google held a Stadia Connect presentation for Gamescom 2019, and Cyberpunk 2077 stole the show with a new look at the choices you'll be able to make across the story and combat encounters.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
cd projekt red cyberpunk 2077 ransom theft header
Gaming

Everything we know about Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 will see the renowned studio tackle science fiction. Cyberpunk 2077 looks like it could redefine how we perceive open world RPGs. Here's everything we know so far ahead of its April 16, 2020 release.
Posted By Steven Petite