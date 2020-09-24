  1. Gaming

GameStop is offering more PlayStation 5 pre-orders

By

GameStop announced that it will be offering another round of PlayStation 5 pre-orders on Friday, September 25.

Pre-orders will be available both digitally through GameStop’s website and in-store.

The retailer didn’t mention what time pre-orders will go live for the console or how limited availability will be.

We are pleased to announce that further quantities of PS5 consoles will be made available to pre-order at https://t.co/hfsGYTcy0V and in GameStop stores tomorrow, Friday 9/25. pic.twitter.com/EbRMkAe5RW

&mdash; GameStop (@GameStop) September 24, 2020

Pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 went live last week in chaotic fashion. Retailers opened pre-orders without prior warning, causing consoles to sell out in minutes.

GameStop had an especially rough time, with the site experiencing errors due to traffic and mistakenly telling users they had been banned from the website.

For Xbox Series X and Series S pre-orders, GameStop implemented a more organized digital queue system, though the site still encountered errors. It’s likely that the same system could be implemented for the second round of PlayStation 5 pre-orders.

