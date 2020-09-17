  1. Gaming

PlayStation 5 pre-orders were a complete fiasco

By

Gaming fans who wanted to get their hands on a PlayStation 5 following yesterday’s price reveal livestream had a chaotic night, as piecemeal pre-orders for Sony’s upcoming console left many scrambling.

The problems started shortly after the stream ended, when Sony tweeted that pre-orders would start the following day.

That plan quickly went out the window when pre-orders began on Walmart’s website hours later. The console was sold out within minutes.

As the night went on, several other retailers followed suit without warning. Retailers like Target and Best Buy put listings up, only to take them down just as quickly. To make matters more complicated, users experienced a host of problems when trying to order from these sites. Many reported that they were able to get the console into their cart, but were unable to checkout.

Things were even worse for those trying to buy from GameStop. People who went to the site’s PS5 page were greeted by an error message saying that users were “blocked” and unable to access the website.

The situation is especially confusing considering that Sony had set up its own pre-order notification system weeks before. Fans could sign up to an email list to be notified when pre-orders were available, despite not knowing the price of the console. Those who signed up, however, didn’t receive an email from the account until hours after the system had gone on sale and sold out at various retailers.

Earlier this summer, Sony insisted that it would give fans a fair warning before pre-orders began. In an interview with Geoff Keighley during Summer Game Fest, PlayStation’s Senior Vice President of Marketing Eric Lempel assured fans that the company had a plan in place.

“I think it’s safe to say, we’ll let you know when pre-order will happen. It’s not going to happen with a minute’s notice. We’re going to at some point let you know when you can pre-order a PlayStation 5 so don’t feel like you have to run out and line up anywhere until you receive official notice on how that’ll work.”

Microsoft took the opportunity to add insult to injury by tweeting out the September 22 pre-order date for the Xbox Series X and Series X and adding, “Don’t worry – we’ll let you know the exact time pre-orders start for you soon.”

Digital Trends reached out to Sony and GameStop for comment and will update this story with responses.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day Xbox One deals 2020: What to expect

bestselling consoles of all time xbox one x

Sony prepares for war with PlayStation 5 showcase

playstation 5 controller and ps5

PlayStation 5 will cost $499, launch on November 12

xbox series x vs ps5 and d

The most common PS4 problems and how to fix them

PlayStation 4

How to install Minecraft mods

digital blend the best under 20 gaming of 2012 minecraft 360

The most common Xbox One problems, and how to fix them

microsoft xbox one review macro logo

How to pin a message in Discord

Can you still unlock the Deadpool skin in Fortnite?

The best Animal Crossing: New Horizons Dream Suites

PlayStation 5 vs. Xbox Series S

The best free flight simulators

Free Flight Simulators

Need new activities for the kids? Don’t miss these fantastic board game deals

family playing board games

The Best Gaming Deals for September 2020: Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One

father and son playing video games

Escape reality online with the best cheap PS Plus deals for September 2020

Amazon Prime Day 2020: When is it, and what can we expect?