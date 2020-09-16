  1. Gaming

PS5 will cost $499, launch on November 12

By

Playstation announced the PlayStation 5 price on Wednesday, Sept. 16, and it starts at $499. The digital edition will cost $399.

The console launches on Nov. 12, 2020 in select countries and worldwide on Nov. 19. Countries included in the Nov. 12 launch include the U.S. Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. Pre-orders will become available at “select retailers” starting tomorrow, according to Playstation’s Twitter account.

The retailers have not been revealed yet.

As previously reported, pre-ordering a Playstation 5 will be limited to one per household, even though the company revealed that it would double its production of units to around 10 million for the year. Sony opened pre-orders to select players at the end of August. Sony gave invitations to players based on their “previous interests and PlayStation activities.”

The main difference between the PS5 and the PS5 digital edition is that you can physically put games into one while you can only digitally download games in the other. Both of the consoles are white and black and can be laid vertically or horizontally.

During Wednesday’s PS5 Event, Sony also announced a slew of new games that will be available to play on the new console, including a few games that are exclusive to Playstation 5. Final Fantasy XVI and Deathloop will both be exclusive to the PS5 when they launch next year.

Other games announced during the event included Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition, which launches the same day as the PS5; Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which will both be available this holiday season; Resident Evil VIII and Hogwarts Legacy, which will be available in 2021, and Oddworld Soulstorm which does not have a release date yet.

Editors' Recommendations

Sony PlayStation 5 event: Everything announced so far

xbox series x vs ps5 and d

How to watch Sony’s PlayStation 5 showcase

playstation 5 controller and ps5

Escape reality online with the best cheap PS Plus deals for September 2020

Best PS Plus deals

Gearbox to roll out free Borderlands 3 next-gen upgrade, 4-player split screen

best multiplayer games on ps4 borderlands 3

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for September 2020

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey

These are the best cheap Xbox Live Gold deals for September 2020

xbox one s x deals ebay brandsmart spring sale review 50 1500x1000

Square Enix may reveal Final Fantasy XVI at upcoming PlayStation 5 showcase

Gods and Monsters reportedly retitled Immortals Fenyx Rising over trademark issue

PlayStation 5 box reportedly includes console base, but no headphones

Leaked PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds mode combines FPS, auto-battler elements

Oculus Quest 2 headset details have leaked

The Oculus Quest 2 headset, as seen in the leaked promo video

Exclusive: George Takei talks video game voice acting and space tourism dreams

george takei interview yakuza like dragon 2014 winter tca tour day 13

How to link your Fortnite accounts

epic fortnite apple google player impact reaction analysis fornite s2 ch4 marvel

Nintendo Switch is getting a Fortnite makeover

Destiny 2: Where to find Xur for the weekend of September 11