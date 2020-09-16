Playstation announced the PlayStation 5 price on Wednesday, Sept. 16, and it starts at $499. The digital edition will cost $399.

The console launches on Nov. 12, 2020 in select countries and worldwide on Nov. 19. Countries included in the Nov. 12 launch include the U.S. Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. Pre-orders will become available at “select retailers” starting tomorrow, according to Playstation’s Twitter account.

The retailers have not been revealed yet.

As previously reported, pre-ordering a Playstation 5 will be limited to one per household, even though the company revealed that it would double its production of units to around 10 million for the year. Sony opened pre-orders to select players at the end of August. Sony gave invitations to players based on their “previous interests and PlayStation activities.”

The main difference between the PS5 and the PS5 digital edition is that you can physically put games into one while you can only digitally download games in the other. Both of the consoles are white and black and can be laid vertically or horizontally.

During Wednesday’s PS5 Event, Sony also announced a slew of new games that will be available to play on the new console, including a few games that are exclusive to Playstation 5. Final Fantasy XVI and Deathloop will both be exclusive to the PS5 when they launch next year.

Other games announced during the event included Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition, which launches the same day as the PS5; Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which will both be available this holiday season; Resident Evil VIII and Hogwarts Legacy, which will be available in 2021, and Oddworld Soulstorm which does not have a release date yet.

