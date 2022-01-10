  1. Gaming

Genshin Impact was the most-tweeted-about game in 2021

Otto Kratky
By

A flood of gaming news came out last year, but it was Genshin Impact that ended up being the most-tweeted-about game of 2021, according to a year-end report from social media giant Twitter. The wrap-up also includes stats on the esports teams, events, and creators that dominated conversations on the platform last year.

The list of games that people tweeted about over the course of 2021 is a diverse mix of titles. There’s the usual AAA franchises like Apex Legends, Final Fantasy, and Animal Crossing, which hold the second, fourth, and sixth spots respectively, along with a mix of Japanese mobile games. Idol training mobile title Ensemble Stars! was the second-most-talked-about game on Twitter, while Knives Out was the seventh.

Genshin Impact may retain its popularity in 2022 as the massive title moves onto Nvidia’s game streaming platform, GeForce Now.

The number of Japanese games showing up on Twitter’s 2021 gaming wrap-up shouldn’t be a surprise. According to the social media company, more tweets about gaming come from Japan than anywhere else in the world, with America taking the second spot and Korea following in third.

As for gaming events, despite its online-only format, E3 still managed to be the most-tweeted-about gaming show last year. It beat out two of Geoff Keighley’s competing events, Summer Games Fest and the Game Awards. The Entertainment Software Association recently announced that E3 will not be in-person again this year, throwing into question which companies will have presentations at the event, or whether it will happen at all.

Editors' Recommendations

Rocket League Sideswipe is a free mobile game worthy of your time

Rocket League Sideswipe

Intel’s budget Core i3-12100 outperformed AMD’s Ryzen 5 3600 in many games

Render of Intel Alder Lake chip.

How to increase IVs in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The protagonist and his friend attacked by bird Pokemon.

We could see the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 12GB GPU as soon as tomorrow

RTX 3080 graphics card on a table.

Best Peloton alternatives for January 2022

L Now Indoor Exercise Bike

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE vs. Google Pixel 6: The battle of the affordable flagships

The camera app of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

Now’s your chance to get McAfee Total Protection for up to $100 off

Woman shopping online and protected by McAfee Total Protection.

Everything we know about Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake Looking Grizzly In Alan Wake 2.

Disney+ Free Trial: Can you sign up without paying a dime?

Disney+

Xiaomi’s 11T Pro with 120W fast charging finally set to launch outside of Europe

Xiaomi 11T Pro.

Take-Two to acquire FarmVille publisher in most expensive gaming deal ever

A plot of land in Farmville

Best Sonos deals for January 2022

sonos move review 8

Best Roku deals for January 2022

Roku Ultra 2019 remote.