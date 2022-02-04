Genshin Impact 2.5 brings some hotly anticipated characters

Genshin Impact voice actors shared announcements this morning about the upcoming 2.5 update, including information about highly anticipated characters and events. Yae Miko, the beloved fox familiar of Raiden Shogun and priestess of the Narukami Shrine, is the featured five-star character for the first banner of the update. Raiden Shogun and Sangonomiya Kokomi rerun side-by-side in the following banner after her debut.

Developer Mihoyo already confirmed that Yae Miko is an Electro catalyst user. However, the livestream explained exactly how her elemental skill and burst work beyond the purple light show. Her elemental skill, Yakan Evocation: Sesshou Sakura, plants fox-headed pins that intermittently deal Electro damage to nearby enemies. Her elemental burst, Great Secret Art: Tenko Keshin, detonates any existing Sesshou Sakura branches to inflict Electro damage at will. Kagura’s Verity, a new five-star catalyst weapon, runs alongside Yae Miko as the first weapon banner.

The Genshin Impact 2.5 update also includes two new story quests, one for Yae Miko and a part two to the Raiden Shogun story arc. It’s unclear what happens to Ei during the quest, but a monstrous version of the Electro Archon can attack the Traveler. She will become an unlockable weekly boss that players can face.

In addition to character reveals, the 2.5 livestream included all the events coming in the update. The first event, Three Realms Gateway Offering, rewards participants for exploring the new region of Enkanomiya with a tool called the Bokuso Box. However, they also need to endure the corrosive effects of a mysterious dark force within the new map. Then, a dungeon-building event called Divine Ingenuinity encourages players to create custom dungeons to challenge their friends. The catch? You have to also be able to complete your own dungeon. Lastly, A Drink A-Dreaming tasks the Traveler with mixing mostly coffee-based and non-alcoholic beverages for Angel Share customers.

So Raiden Shogun and Yae Miko take the spotlight for this upcoming update. Another highly anticipated character, Kamisato Ayato, was also officially announced just before the livestream. His arrival is especially notable because it’s his first face reveal. Many players drew fan art leading up to his official unveiling in anticipation of what he would look like.

The Genshin Impact 2.5 update goes live on February 16, 2022. Those who want to watch the full livestream can do so on official Genshin Impact channels.

Editors' Recommendations