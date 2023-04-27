 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Does Honkai: Star Rail have co-op?

Jesse Lennox
By

Coming from the same team that brought us Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail shares a lot in common with that mega-hit. The most noticeable is the art style and gacha mechanics, but what about the ability to play co-op? After you’ve added friends to your friends list, will this game let you actually jump in to help your friends out and explore the world together? Let’s see how you can, and can’t, help your friends out in Honkai: Star Rail.

Is there co-op in Honkai: Star Rail?

A team of characters in a city.

The sad reality is, unlike Genshin, there’s no direct co-op mechanic in Honkai: Star Rail to allow you and any number of friends to join up together. That begs the question, though, as to what the point of having a friends list even is. Well, while you can’t directly help, or be helped, by a friend, there is a way you can assist one another.

Related Videos

How to use a friend’s Support Characters

Any person you add to your friend list will be selectable to summon in one of their Support Characters to join your party. There are a few restrictions to this system, though. For one, that Support Character will only stick with you for a set period of time, and they can only be used in Calyxes and Caverns of Corrosion. Additionally, any Support Character you take will have their level scaled to your level, meaning you can’t borrow an overpowered unit to carry you through any encounters.

Related

A friend first needs to set a character as their Support Character, which can be done in the Support Character menu in their profile. You should set one yourself as well because you will earn free Credits for any player that uses your Support Character. When you enter a Calyx or Cavern of Corrosion, simply hit the Challenge button to open up the character screen and hit Support to browse and add a support character to your team.

Editors' Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox

Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more Japanese game devs than his own neighbors, and has a way better knowledge of the game industry at large than anything going on in "real" current events. You can catch him defending the plot of Kingdom Hearts and geeking out over awesome combo videos in character action games any day of the week. Connect with Jesse on LinkdIn.

Genshin Impact 2.5 brings some hotly anticipated characters
Yae Miko pink haired priestess

Genshin Impact voice actors shared announcements this morning about the upcoming 2.5 update, including information about highly anticipated characters and events. Yae Miko, the beloved fox familiar of Raiden Shogun and priestess of the Narukami Shrine, is the featured five-star character for the first banner of the update. Raiden Shogun and Sangonomiya Kokomi rerun side-by-side in the following banner after her debut.

Version 2.5 "When the Sakura Bloom" Trailer | Genshin Impact

Read more
Does Back 4 Blood support split-screen co-op play?
Back 4 Blood Cleaners in a group.

The entire premise that Back 4 Blood is based on centers around teaming up with three friends to try and survive the relentless, and seemingly endless, onslaught of Ridden. Obviously building off of the formula established with the two Left 4 Dead titles, this is a game where half the fun comes from how you and your friends respond to the unpredictable nature of the game. While there technically is a solo mode, it is heavily disincentivized compared to playing with other people. Even playing with bots is pushed as a better secondary option compared to going it alone.

That's all well and good, but what about players who want to squad up for some split-screen local co-op zombie shooting action? The Left 4 Dead games were some of the best couch co-op experiences of their day, and while the standard of games having split-screen has been slowly disappearing, many are wondering if Back 4 Blood will allow us to play with our friends on the same console. Online multiplayer is a given but isn't quite the same as having a buddy sitting right there next to you while you play. If that's how you prefer to play, you're probably wondering if Back 4 Blood supports split-screen local co-op play. Now that the game is out, here's what you need to know before you rush out and grab the latest and greatest zombie shooter.

Read more
Far Cry 6: How to play co-op multiplayer
Two players ride horses in Far Cry 6.

No one expects you to overthrow the Yaran dictator and liberate the nation all on your own. Sure, there are other guerilla fighters on the island and even some awesome animal Amigos who can join you in your fight, but there's no substituting another real person by your side. Past Far Cry games have had various forms of multiplayer, including traditional PvP modes, isolated competitive co-op missions, and full-blown co-op play. This latest installment brings things back to basics with a simple, yet fully robust, co-op multiplayer function.

If you want to dive right into multiplayer co-op, there are a few hurdles you need to clear before you can team up with a friend or stranger for some destructive fun. Once you do get connected, though, the entire world will be open for your enjoyment. That includes all the missions, even story-focused ones, so you can effectively play the majority of Far Cry 6 as a co-operative experience. If you're eager to liberate the island with a pal by your side, here's how to play co-op multiplayer in Far Cry 6.

Read more