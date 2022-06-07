The best co-op games of all time

Think of every video game you’ve ever played. Go ahead; we’ll give you a second. It Takes Two, 2021’s stand-out co-op adventure from Hazelight Studios, includes at least one mechanic from every game on that list. From Tekken-style bouts with squirrels to grinding rails like Sonic the Hedgehog, It Takes Two gives gaming partners everything they could ever want.

You play as May and Cody, who, unfortunately, are two parents in the middle of a divorce. Their daughter, Rose, takes to the shed to play with her dolls that eerily resemble her parents. After dropping a few magic tears on the dolls, May and Cody become trapped in their tiny bodies. On a quest to make it back to their human forms, the couple learns to mend their relationship thanks to the help of Dr. Hakin, an anthropomorphic relationship book with plenty to say.

Each level in It Takes Two provides May and Cody with unique new powers that complement each other. Sometimes, you’ll play more traditional split-screen missions. Other times, you’ll share the screen on a side-scrolling adventure. May and Cody must work together to solve all sorts of puzzles, from simple connect-the-dot challenges to drawing on an Etch-A-Sketch (which is a lot harder than it sounds).