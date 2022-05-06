Genshin Impact’s Switch port is still coming, says dev

Genshin Impact has become a hit MMORPG with all kinds of gamers in the last two years, especially for taking gameplay elements straight out of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and implementing them into a free-to-play game. Yet for all its successes, it’s on every platform save for one: Nintendo Switch. Fear not, miHoYo confirmed on Thursday that it is still working on a Switch port of the game.

As reported by Go Nintendo, the Chinese game developer confirmed that Genshin Impact would come to the Switch early on its development. However, as it was released on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and mobile devices in September 2020, fans questioned whether the Switch port got canceled or if its absence from the portable hybrid console was a case of false advertising, as the Nintendo Switch logo still appeared on the game’s trailers.

To that end, miHoYo gave the following statement to alleviate any fears of Nintendo fans getting left out of playing Genshin Impact. “The Switch version is still in development, and we will release more information as we progress along,” the company said.

The developer has been hard at work porting the game to current platforms. It was first made available on PS5 via backward compatibility from the PS4 after its release in November 2020. Then last year, miHoYo released the PS5 version of the game complete with highly enhanced graphics, faster loading times, and DualSense support. The game was also added to GeForce Now’s cloud lineup this year.

It’s unknown when more information on the Switch port of Genshin Impact, such as the release date, will be released, but it’s good to know that the project is still in development.

Editors' Recommendations