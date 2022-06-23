 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

No Man’s Sky’s ‘near-impossible’ Switch port is coming this fall

Joseph Yaden
By

No Man’s Sky will launch for Nintendo Switch on October 7, 2022, according to an announcement on the game’s official Twitter account. Physical editions for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 will launch the same day alongside digital versions.

Hello Games, the team behind No Man’s Sky, first announced the Switch port in a February 2022 Nintendo Direct, with a summer release window, so October 7 is a bit later than expected. Sean Murray, founder and CEO of Hello Games, refers to the port as a “near-impossible” undertaking, but based on the footage shown, it looks to be running smoothly.

No Man&#39;s Sky is coming to Nintendo Switch and it looks 😍

Releasing Oct 7th 🚀 pic.twitter.com/kmKVHuVhXm

&mdash; Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) June 23, 2022

The Nintendo Switch version will come with all previously released No Man’s Sky updates at no additional cost, including the recent Frontiers, Sentinel, and Outlaws content. In total, the game has received 20 updates since it launched in 2016 and is — for all intents and purposes — a fundamentally different game now. These updates have added PvP, co-op, base building, underwater exploration, and even a horror-themed freighter mission that plays similarly to Dead Space (we’re serious).

In the Nintendo Switch release date announcement above, Murray said “there’s so much more we want to do in the future,” so No Man’s Sky will likely be supported for years to come on all platforms. We do know a PlayStation VR2 edition will launch at some point in the future. The PS4 version features support for the original PSVR.

No Man’s Sky is a unique experience, allowing you to explore 18 quintillion procedurally generated planets seamlessly, while gathering resources, trading with other players, battling deadly intergalactic creatures, and surviving the harsh climates of the worlds you encounter.

Editors' Recommendations

Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

Reveal of a titan in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

The best upcoming Nintendo Switch games

fire emblem warriors three hopes review switch art

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is getting a $30 expansion pass. Here’s what it includes

Noah and his team standing in a green field.

The best multiplayer games on Nintendo Switch

Fall Guys Slime

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

Every model of AirPods is on sale at Amazon today

A woman wears Apple AirPods Pro while looking at a phone.

Twitter apologizes for personal data misuse with timeline alert

Twitter logo in white stacked on top of a blue stylized background with the Twitter logo repeating in shades of blue.

The best Ethernet cables for 2022: Cat 8, Cat 7, Cat 6, and Cat 5e

Image of Ethernet port and plug.

What is Android TV? Google’s smart TV platform fully explained

The Android TV interface on a TV.

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

dragons dogma 2 announced capcom dragon s

Alien: Isolation studio is making a shooter about stealing Sega merch from the rich

sega announces flashy sci fi shooter hyenas game reveal

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 patch notes bring major perk changes

New Operators in watch tower in Call of Duty: Warzone.

The best upcoming PS5 games

Main character and alien in The Callisto Protocol.