No Man’s Sky will launch for Nintendo Switch on October 7, 2022, according to an announcement on the game’s official Twitter account. Physical editions for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 will launch the same day alongside digital versions.

Hello Games, the team behind No Man’s Sky, first announced the Switch port in a February 2022 Nintendo Direct, with a summer release window, so October 7 is a bit later than expected. Sean Murray, founder and CEO of Hello Games, refers to the port as a “near-impossible” undertaking, but based on the footage shown, it looks to be running smoothly.

No Man's Sky is coming to Nintendo Switch and it looks 😍 Releasing Oct 7th 🚀 pic.twitter.com/kmKVHuVhXm — Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) June 23, 2022

The Nintendo Switch version will come with all previously released No Man’s Sky updates at no additional cost, including the recent Frontiers, Sentinel, and Outlaws content. In total, the game has received 20 updates since it launched in 2016 and is — for all intents and purposes — a fundamentally different game now. These updates have added PvP, co-op, base building, underwater exploration, and even a horror-themed freighter mission that plays similarly to Dead Space (we’re serious).

In the Nintendo Switch release date announcement above, Murray said “there’s so much more we want to do in the future,” so No Man’s Sky will likely be supported for years to come on all platforms. We do know a PlayStation VR2 edition will launch at some point in the future. The PS4 version features support for the original PSVR.

No Man’s Sky is a unique experience, allowing you to explore 18 quintillion procedurally generated planets seamlessly, while gathering resources, trading with other players, battling deadly intergalactic creatures, and surviving the harsh climates of the worlds you encounter.

