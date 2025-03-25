The best games of GDC 2025: Blades of Fire, Hotel Barcelona, and more

Table of Contents Table of Contents Blades of Fire Clawpunk The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy- To a T Shadow of the Road Hotel Barcelona Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree Missile Command Delta Herdling Pathfinder: Abomination Vaults

The annual Game Developers Conference is always an exciting place to check out new and exciting upcoming games. It might not have as many of the AAA heavy hitters as a Summer Game Fest, but the events and appointments surrounding this more developer-focused conference has historically housed games that we’ve gone on to love, such as Viewfinder, Venba, and Animal Well.

This year, I attended my first GDC and played a lot of promising games there. The last couple of years have been rough for the video game industry, and things may get worse before they get better. Despite that, everything I played at GDC 2025 renewed my confidence that there are still many passionate developers working on amazing games that deserve our undivided attention. These nine games stood out enough in particular to make our list of the best games we played at GDC 2025.

Blades of Fire

Blades of Fire was certainly the biggest surprise of GDC 2025 for me, as this new project from the developers of Metroid Dread is far from your typical action game. While elements from games like Dark Souls and For Honor can be seen here, a small taste of Blades of Fire’s weapon forging and directional combat got my attention. I had to be very intentional with how I forged weapons and chose to fight enemies, engaging me in a way I hadn’t felt with an action game in quite a while. I always cherish it when games in well-trodden genres aren’t afraid to take bold swings, and Blades of Fire does just that in an original fantasy world that I’m already yearning to return to.

Blades of Fire launches for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on May 22.

Clawpunk

While I’m not a cat person, games like Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection and Clawpunk ensured I got my fill of them at GDC 2025. Clawpunk is an action-platformer roguelike where players take control of cats with special abilities and fight through bite-sized, highly destructible levels. It was easy to pick up and play in the middle of a busy conference, and I was left wanting to play more after I had to put the controller down. Games like Stray, A Little To The Left, and even that odd The Game Awards reveal Catly show that there’s quite a demand for games where you control that. Clawpunk could be poised for success if it can entice that crowd to engage with this action-roguelike adventure.

Clawpunk is in development for PC.

The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy-

The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy- is the first collaboration between Kotaro Uchikoshi, the director of the Zero Escape and AI: The Somnium Files series, and Kazutaka Kodaka, the creator and writer of the Danganronpa games. That match made in heaven results in a tactics RPG/visual novel hybrid that will provide the best of both worlds. It finds a middle ground between Persona and Fire Emblem as a cast of memorable characters with fantastical abilities fight to protect a school from hordes of constantly invading monsters. It has all the charm of its creators’ previous works and has the potential to become a breakout hit.

The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy- launches for PC and Nintendo Switch on April 24.

To a T

To a T is a new game from Katamari Damacy creator Keita Takahashi, and it was absolutely delightful when I played it at GDC 2025. It’s a cute little adventure game about a young child who can’t break out of a “t” shape, and players control them as they go about their daily life and do things like get ready for school. It’s a quirky little experience, but it is also clearly being spun to ultimately be a game with a message about body positivity, with the line “you’re the perfect shape” constantly being reiterated in the game’s main theme song. Yes, it has a main theme song.

To a T launches on May 28 for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Shadow of the Road

Owlcat Games is making a name for itself in the CRPG space by not only developing games like Warhammer 40,00: Rogue Trader but also by publishing other promising CRPGs like Rue Valley and Shadow of the Road. I checked out Shadow of the Road at an indie event during GDC, and its choice to embrace feudal Japan’s history and mythology makes it stand out compared to most modern RPGs. Its turn-based combat also looks like a lot of fun, as there are a lot of strategies to be developed with the positioning of units and modifying turn order in your favor. CRPGs are in fashion again following Baldur’s Gate 3, and Owlcat Games seems keen to capitalize on that through titles like Shadow of the Road.

An open alpha for Shadow of the Road is available now on PC.

Hotel Barcelona

Suda 51 and SWERY’s Hotel Barcelona felt like a fairly straightforward action-platforming roguelike when I first started playing it at GDC, albeit one with a memorable aesthetic inspired by horror movies. Then I died, and the real draw revealed itself. With each new run of a level, players are fighting alongside their past lives. This provides a neat visual effect and opens up new combo opportunities as their attacks still damage enemies. Add in the odd flair that comes with these storied developers, like randomly spawning as bigger than usual during one run, and Hotel Barcelona is offering an extremely creative spin on a well-trodden roguelike formula.

Hotel Barcelona launches for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S this year.

Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree

If you’re a fan of 2D Soulslikes, Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree needs to be on your radar. It expertly translates the difficult, methodical combat FromSoftware’s games are known for into a 2D format and looks great while doing it. Mandragora’s cel-shaded look is quite beautiful, and plenty of flashy and useful magical attacks take full advantage of that. Developer Primal Game Studios promises that the game will be over 40 hours long and feature New Game+ at release, so Mandragora will offer a whole lot of Soulslike to sink your teeth into.

Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree launches for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on April 17.

Missile Command Delta

Of all of Atari’s recent retro reimaginings, none have caught my eye in the way Missile Command Delta has. While there’s no narrative to speak of in classic Missile Command, Delta reinterprets that classic into a story-driven game that blends first-person exploration and puzzle solving with turn-based tactical combat. Its first personal exploration reminds me of games like The Witness and American Arcadia, while its tough tactical battles reminded me of classics like Into the Breach. Considering developers Mighty Yell and 13 AM Games have a solid track record as indie studios, I have high expectations for Missile Command Delta when it finally releases.

Missile Command Delta will be released for PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch in 2025.

Herdling

This game from Far: Lone Sails developer Okomotive is the next indie coming for Journey’s crown. Herdling sees players guide an ever-increasing number of animals into the countryside mountains surrounding a pretty dreadful city. While the controls of herding animals from behind took a little getting used to, eventually I fell into Herdling’s rhythm and came to enjoy the calm, beautiful moments that emerged when dashing across the countryside with wild animals that I had named and freed from that dreary city. Like thatgamecompany’s classic Journey, knowing where to go felt intuitive, and the journey immediately began to feel just as important as the destination.

Herdling launches PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S sometime this summer.

Pathfinder: Abomination Vaults

Classic tabletop game Pathfinder has been getting the attention it deserves from the video game space more than ever in recent years. Pathfinder: Abomination Vaults is the latest example, offering up an action RPG experience that doesn’t remind me of just Diablo, but classic hero-based aRPGs I grew up enjoying, like Marvel Ultimate Alliance. Pathfinder: Abomination Vaults will offer straightforward, Diablo-like fun based on a popular Pathfinder Adventure Path. It’ll support couch co-op, too, an increasing rarity nowadays and something that draws me to the game even though I’m not a diehard Pathfinder fan.

Pathfinder: Abomination Vaults will be released in 2025 on Steam.