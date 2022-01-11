Deathloop, It Takes Two lead GDC award nominations

The first game awards show of 2022 is coming up, and it’s sounding a lot like a repeat of last year’s final event, The Game Awards. The Game Developers Choice Awards, hosted at GDC 2022, are coming up, and leading the pack once again is Arkane’s Deathloop, which has secured six nominations.
During the Game Developers Choice Awards ceremony on March 23, Deathloop will be up for the best audio, best design, innovation, best narrative, best visual art, and game of the year awards. Following it with five nominations is It Takes Two, which won game of the year at last year’s Game Awards show. The latest title from Hazelight Studios is up for that titular award once again, along with awards for best design, innovation, best narrative, and social impact.
Forza Horizon 5 will also have a strong presence at the Game Developers Choice Awards, having been nominated for awards in best audio, best technology, best visual art, and game of the year.
While dominated by AAA titles, the Game Developers Choice Awards does include indies in several categories. Most notably, Inscryption has been nominated for game of the year, and is also up for awards in best design and innovation.
A full list of this year’s Game Developers Choice Awards nominations can be found below.
Best audio
- Returnal
- Unpacking
- Deathloop
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Forza Horizon 5
Best debut
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Valheim
- Wildermyth
- The Artful Escape
- Sable
Best design
- It Takes Two
- Psychonauts 2
- Halo Infinite
- Deathloop
- Inscryption
Innovation award
- It Takes Two
- Wildermyth
- Unpacking
- Inscryption
- Deathloop
Best narrative
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Psychonauts 2
- Unpacking
Social impact award
- Before Your Eyes
- It Takes Two
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
Best technology
- Halo Infinite
- Forza Horizon 5
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Returnal
- Hitman 3
Best visual art
- Forza Horizon 5
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Deathloop
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Psychonauts 2
Game of the year
- Inscryption
- Forza Horizon 5
- Resident Evil Village
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
