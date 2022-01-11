Deathloop, It Takes Two lead GDC award nominations

The first game awards show of 2022 is coming up, and it’s sounding a lot like a repeat of last year’s final event, The Game Awards. The Game Developers Choice Awards, hosted at GDC 2022, are coming up, and leading the pack once again is Arkane’s Deathloop, which has secured six nominations.

During the Game Developers Choice Awards ceremony on March 23, Deathloop will be up for the best audio, best design, innovation, best narrative, best visual art, and game of the year awards. Following it with five nominations is It Takes Two, which won game of the year at last year’s Game Awards show. The latest title from Hazelight Studios is up for that titular award once again, along with awards for best design, innovation, best narrative, and social impact.

Forza Horizon 5 will also have a strong presence at the Game Developers Choice Awards, having been nominated for awards in best audio, best technology, best visual art, and game of the year.

While dominated by AAA titles, the Game Developers Choice Awards does include indies in several categories. Most notably, Inscryption has been nominated for game of the year, and is also up for awards in best design and innovation.

A full list of this year’s Game Developers Choice Awards nominations can be found below.

Best audio

Returnal

Unpacking

Deathloop

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Forza Horizon 5

Best debut

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Valheim

Wildermyth

The Artful Escape

Sable

Best design

It Takes Two

Psychonauts 2

Halo Infinite

Deathloop

Inscryption

Innovation award

It Takes Two

Wildermyth

Unpacking

Inscryption

Deathloop

Best narrative

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Psychonauts 2

Unpacking

Social impact award

Before Your Eyes

It Takes Two

Life is Strange: True Colors

Boyfriend Dungeon

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Best technology

Halo Infinite

Forza Horizon 5

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal

Hitman 3

Best visual art

Forza Horizon 5

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Deathloop

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Psychonauts 2

Game of the year

Inscryption

Forza Horizon 5

Resident Evil Village

Deathloop

It Takes Two

