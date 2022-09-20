The slate of games coming to Game Pass for the last half of September has been fully revealed. While there aren’t many surprises this time around, September will add some heavy hitters in the form of Deathloop, Valheim, and the 1.0 release of Grounded.
Xbox released the full lineup of titles subscribers can download and play across cloud, console, and PC in the back half of September, many of which were previously announced. The major addition is the previously PlayStation exclusive shooter Deathloop, which is also coming to PlayStation Plus Extra today.
For those who enjoy playing early access titles on Game Pass, the service is adding 2021 survival hit Valheim and Slime Rancher 2. Obsidian’s Grounded exits early access on September 27.
Here is the full list of titles coming to the service:
- Deathloop (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Available today
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Available today
- SpiderHeck (Console and PC) — September 22
- Beacon Pines (Cloud, Console, and PC) — September 22
- Slime Rancher 2 (Cloud, Xbox Series X/S, and PC) — September 22
- Moonscars (Cloud, Console, and PC) — September 27
- Grounded (Cloud, Console, and PC) — September 27
- Let’s Build A Zoo (Cloud, Console, and PC) — September 29
- Valheim (PC) — September 29
- PAW Patrol Grand Prix (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 30
With every announcement of new games comes the reveal of a new batch of games leaving Game Pass. There’s nothing too substantial on the way out this month, but if you do spot anything you want to play, you can still purchase it for a 20% discount before it leaves on September 30. Here’s everything leaving at the end of the month.
- AI: The Somnium Files (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Astria Ascending (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Dandy Ace (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Dirt 4 (PC) EA Play
- Dirt Rally (PC) EA Play
- Going Under (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Lemnis Gate (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Slime Rancher (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Subnautica: Below Zero (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- The Procession to Calvary (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Unsighted (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Visage (Cloud, Console, and PC)
