Developer Arkane Studios and publisher Bethesda announced that Deathloop will be coming to Xbox Series X/S and PC via the Microsoft Store on September 20. The game will also be available on Xbox Game Pass.

Alongside the Xbox release, there is a new Goldenloop update. It includes PvP matchmaking between all platforms across PlayStation, PC, and Xbox. The Xbox and PC versions will also have cross-purchase and cross-save functionality.

"DEATHLOOP" is coming to @Xbox on September 20! You can pre-install with @XboxGamePass or pre-order the game right now! pic.twitter.com/Sz7RMowRJl — Bethesda (@bethesda) September 15, 2022

The Goldenloop update brings a new extended ending that players will have to go through the game again to see. There are also a few new gameplay elements. A new ability called Fugue, which fires a projectile to slow and confuse enemies, will also come to the game. HALPS Prototype, an energy rifle, is a new weapon that lets out a continuous laser beam.

The new Paint-Bomber enemies are ones that sprint toward you, strapped with explosives. In addition to that, 19 new trinkets are being added, and they combine two existing ones. For example, the Wrecking Ball trinket combines both the Sprinter trinket that allows you to move faster, and the Unstoppable Force trinket that causes damage to enemies when sprinting into them into one single trinket.

Deathloop first launched for PlayStation 5 and PC on September 14, 2021. Sony had a timed exclusivity deal with Bethesda for the game, despite the fact that Microsoft now owns Bethesda. A similar deal was made with Ghostwire Tokyo, which launched earlier this year, so we can expect it to come to Xbox sometime in March 2023. Deathloop is also coming to PlayStation Plus on September 20 for Extra and Premium tier members.

With Xbox’s paltry lineup of big titles in 2022, Deathloop fills that hole to a degree. Starfield and Redfall were slated to release this year, but were both delayed to next year.

