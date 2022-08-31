Sony has revealed its PlayStation Plus offerings for September, and it’s looking to be quite a haul for subscribers, with substantial new additions across every tier of the service. Revealed via the PlayStation Blog, the company has shared that next month will see huge hitters like Deathloop, Assassin’s Creed Origins, and Need for Speed Heat join the catalog – and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
The most notable release to come via September’s Extra tier is no doubt Deathloop. Arkane Lyon’s immensely popular time-looping shooter was one of 2021’s best-reviewed games, so it should incentivize some subscribers to upgrade to the second tier of the service. The arrival of Assassin’s Creed Origins, Watch Dogs 2, and Rayman Legends also show that Ubisoft is following through with its goal to bring plenty more of its expansive catalog to PS Plus.
Elsewhere, the Premium tier is receiving a host of new classics, including Syphon Filter 2 and all four entries in the beloved Sly Cooper franchise.
Need for Speed Heat leads the Essential tier, PS Plus’ entry-level subscription. Though it should make for a fun time for racing enthusiasts, it may not be the standout entry in September’s freebies if TOEM has anything to say about it. Last year’s hand-drawn photography-focused adventure impresses with its unique visuals and adorable gameplay. Also joining the Essential tier is Granblue Fantasy: Versus, a fighting game set in the popular anime universe.
Here’s the full list of everything coming to PS Plus in September.
Essential – September 6
- Need for Speed Heat
- TOEM
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus
Extra – September 20
- Deathloop
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Rayman Legends
- Watch Dogs 2
- Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition
- Dragonball Xenoverse 2
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
Premium – September 20
- Syphon Filter 2
- The Sly Collection
- Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time
- Bentley’s Backpack
- Toy Story 3
- Kingdom of Paradise
