  1. Gaming

Ghostwire: Toyko delayed to early 2022, citing developer health

By

Ghostwire: Tokyo, the upcoming game from Tango Gameworks, the developer behind The Evil Within franchise, has been delayed. In a message posted to Twitter, the studio wrote that the title would release in early 2022. Ghostwire: Tokyo was originally set to release this year, although a date was never specified.

According to the statement, Ghostwire: Tokyo is being delayed for the health of the developers working on the game. “We want to get the game in your hands as soon as possible,” the message reads, “so you can experience the unforgettable version of a haunted Tokyo that we’ve been hard at work building. At the same time, we’re also focused on protecting the health of everyone at Tango. Our new release window will give us time to bring the world of Ghostwire to live as we’ve always envisioned it.”

An update on Ghostwire: Tokyo from @TangoGameworks: pic.twitter.com/hK3TF23A8o

&mdash; Ghostwire: Tokyo (@playGhostwire) July 13, 2021

Ghostwire: Tokyo was initially announced at E3 2019 during the Bethesda showcase with an eerie trailer that showed people disappearing from the streets of Tokyo as strange creatures take over. A gameplay reveal trailer for the game was also released last year, showing off some of its magic-filled supernatural combat and the monsters that players would fight against.

If you don’t remember Ghostwire: Tokyo‘s announcement, you may recall seeing the game’s creative director, Ikumi Nakamura, across the internet at some point. Her presentation for the game at Bethesda’s 2019 E3 conference gained immense popularity due to her wholesome stage presence.

Despite being published by Bethesda, and therefore owned by Microsoft, Ghostwire: Tokyo is still set to be a timed exclusive for the PlayStation 5, much like Deathloop. It is not clear when Ghostwire: Tokyo will come to other platforms.

Editors' Recommendations

Persona 25th anniversary site teases seven project announcements

Joker performing an all-out attack in Persona 5.

Red Dead Online’s ‘Blood Money’ update introduces first train robbery

red dead online blood money update details

Staples is practically giving away gaming chairs right now

staples gaming chairs deal july 2021 emerge vortex bonded leather chair

Tag Heuer’s new limited edition smartwatch says it’s Mario time, all the time

Close up of the Tag Heuer X Super Mario smartwatch.

Android 12 will let users play games as they’re downloading

A dragon roars at characters in Genshin Impact.

Psychonauts 2 features an ‘invincibility toggle’ to reduce difficulty

psychonauts 2 invincibility mode doublefine says is playable and finally launching this year 1618851936193

Fortnite adds LeBron James and his signature shoes

Lebron James in Fortnite with all of his costume variants.

Best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for July 2021

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey

The Alienware wireless gaming headset you’ve always wanted is over $100 off

Alienware AW988 Wireless Gaming Headset

Dell slashes $329 off the G15 Ryzen gaming laptop

A gaming laptop with a 15.6-inch display and powered by AMD.

Everything we know about Deathloop

Deathloop

Cyberpunk 2077 tops PS4 sales chart in June after returning to PS Store

An enemy swings a sword at the main character of Cyberpunk 2077.

FreeSync vs. G-Sync

Acer Predator XB2 review hero game.