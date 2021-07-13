Ghostwire: Tokyo, the upcoming game from Tango Gameworks, the developer behind The Evil Within franchise, has been delayed. In a message posted to Twitter, the studio wrote that the title would release in early 2022. Ghostwire: Tokyo was originally set to release this year, although a date was never specified.

According to the statement, Ghostwire: Tokyo is being delayed for the health of the developers working on the game. “We want to get the game in your hands as soon as possible,” the message reads, “so you can experience the unforgettable version of a haunted Tokyo that we’ve been hard at work building. At the same time, we’re also focused on protecting the health of everyone at Tango. Our new release window will give us time to bring the world of Ghostwire to live as we’ve always envisioned it.”

Ghostwire: Tokyo was initially announced at E3 2019 during the Bethesda showcase with an eerie trailer that showed people disappearing from the streets of Tokyo as strange creatures take over. A gameplay reveal trailer for the game was also released last year, showing off some of its magic-filled supernatural combat and the monsters that players would fight against.

If you don’t remember Ghostwire: Tokyo‘s announcement, you may recall seeing the game’s creative director, Ikumi Nakamura, across the internet at some point. Her presentation for the game at Bethesda’s 2019 E3 conference gained immense popularity due to her wholesome stage presence.

Despite being published by Bethesda, and therefore owned by Microsoft, Ghostwire: Tokyo is still set to be a timed exclusive for the PlayStation 5, much like Deathloop. It is not clear when Ghostwire: Tokyo will come to other platforms.

