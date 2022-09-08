 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

God of War Ragnarök borrows top-notch accessibility options from Last of Us Part I

DeAngelo Epps
By

Sony recently released a complete rebuild of one of the most iconic games in its PlayStation catalog. The Last of Us Part I not only reintroduced the world to one of the most essential gaming experiences, but showed off some of the best accessibility features we’ve ever seen. Now many of those impressive options are making their way to the upcoming God of War: Ragnarök.

The development team at Santa Monica Studio already shared more than 60 accessibility features coming to God of War: Ragnarök in May. These features include controller remapping, high-contrast mode, navigation and travel assistance, speaker names, and more. Now Ragnarök is taking a few cues from The Last of Us Part I with even more features that will open the game to as many players as possible.

Newer features include auto pickup, which allows players to automatically pick up items, and navigation assistance, which tells players where to go next using an arrow on the screen. High-contrast mode, previously announced, lets players apply different colors to items, characters, specific terrain, and more to improve visibility.

Other newly shared features include:

  • Audio cues and captions
  • More elaborate text and icon size options
  • Auto-platforming
  • Controller visualization

Rather than hoarding accessibility options, game developers have shown a willingness to share these innovations between titles. Last year, EA opened all of its accessibility patents, like Apex Legends’  unique Ping System, with its Patent Pledge. Reusing the best accessibility options from The Last of Us Part I will help make God of War: Ragnarök playable by an even broader audience.

Editors' Recommendations

Sifu’s summer update is part of a push to give players more options

sifu fall update preview interview gameplay modifiers h5kitchen

The Last of Us Part I should launch on PlayStation Plus Premium

Ellie looking concerned.

The Last of Us Part I remake: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

Ellie draws back a bow in a The Last of Us Part 1 screenshot.

The Last of Us Part 1 boasts a groundbreaking accessibility feature

Ellie pets a giraffe in The Last of Us Part I.

Splitgate support to wind down as 1047 Games begins work on its next shooter

Shooting a portal in Splitgate.

How to fill and sell Logbooks in Sea of Thieves

A logbook is held open, the contents identifying Koreis as captain of the ship in Sea of Thieves.

Destiny 2: Where is Xur for the weekend of September 2

destinys weekend vendor xur extends stay psnxbox live hacks destiny

How to earn money fast in Saints Row

The main character of Saints Row glides in a wingsuit.

How to upgrade weapons in Saints Row

saints row how to upgrade weapons gun customize colors

The best iPhone games to play in September 2022: Lord of the Rings and more

iPhone XS Max

The Last of Us Part 1: All toolbox locations

Joel places a rifle on a table in The Last of Us Part I.

The Last of Us Part 1: All Training Manual locations

ps now vs xbox game pass the last of us remastered

How to gain XP fast in Saints Row

Saints Row player shooting at enemies from the top of a car.