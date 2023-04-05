 Skip to main content
God of War Ragnarok’s new free update is bigger than expected

Giovanni Colantonio
By

God of War Ragnarok just got a free update, which adds a New Game+ mode to the game. The substantial update adds new gear to the game, raises Kratos’ level cap, and adds more new features.

Last December, Santa Monica Studio confirmed that God of War Ragnarok was set to receive an update in spring 2023. True to its word, the developer just delivered with its New Game+ addition, though it included a few unexpected surprises too.

New Game+ mode is accessible to players after they’ve beaten the main story. It allows them to restart the game with all of their gear and upgrades intact. That surprisingly includes Kratos’ Draupnir Spear, which is usually unlocked late during the story. The only tools that won’t be accessible from the jump are Sonic and Hex arrows.

New Game+ mode increases Ragnarok‘s level cap as well. Any level nine weapons are armor can be converted into a “Plus” version, which can be upgraded further. Enemy level caps are raising too, making them more powerful in the mode.

In addition to the new mode, the update adds a wealth of new gear to the mix. Kraros can claim four new armor sets, including ones themed around Zeus and Ares, and a Spartan Apsis shield. Players will automatically get the strength and defense-centric Armor of the Black Bear automatically when beginning New Game+.

That only scratches the surface of what’s a surprisingly substantial update. It also brings a black-and-white render mode, platinum labor tiers, new attacks for some of the game’s toughest optional bosses, and an expanded version of Niflheim that allows players to practice as Atreus and select a companion. Most intriguing, though, is the addition of new enchantments that let players mix and match perks via a new currency called Gilded Coins. The update also includes a negative type of enhancement called Burdens, which debuff Kratos for players looking for a new challenge.

You can download God of War Ragnarok‘s new update for free right now on PS4 and PS5.

