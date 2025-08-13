 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Gotta wear ’em all! Uniqlo launches new Pokémon TCG-themed clothing line

It's like customizing your in-game character, IRL

By
gotta wear em all uniqlo launches new pokemon tcg themed clothing line 25fw 1176 588 copy
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Uniqlo is no stranger to video game-themed clothing lineups, and its latest launch is no except. The latest products all hail from the Pokémon Trading Card Game and depict your favorite cards, attacks, and more. The designs are available as both tee shirts and sweatshirts (perfect for that upcoming fall weather), but fair warning: lineups like this tend to rotate quickly, so if you see something you have your eye on, don’t wait too long to snatch it up.

Fan-favorite designs like Pikachu, Omanyte, Gengar, and Snorlax are all available. Adult prices start at roughly $20 and go up to $40 for sweatshirts. Sizes range from extra small up to XXL, although some designs only extend to a large. The full range of shirts is available to browse on Uniqlo’s website.

Recommended Videos

There’s also a lineup for kids, too, if you want to make sure your whole family matches the look.

All of the clothing items are unisex. The Pikachu design (shown above) is a particular favorite; not only does it have a miniaturized Pokédex entry for your favorite electric mouse, but it also has multiple different card designs shown within the silhouette.

Related: 
All new Pokémon in The Teal Mask DLC

Uniqlo has featured Pokémon designs before, but this is the first time we’ve seen Pokémon TCG Pocket designs included in the mix. The popular mobile trading card game has dominated the charts since its launch late last year and features some of the most unique card art we’ve ever seen. Seriously, Pokémon: I would pay money for prints.

Previously, Uniqlo has launched Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Final Fantasy, and Animal Crossing clothing lines. Most of those aren’t available any longer, but you can still get your hands on its Studio Ghibli lineup if you’re a Totoro fan. The Pokémon designs are available now, but it isn’t clear how long they’ll remain on sale.

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Technology Writer
Patrick has written about tech for more than 15 years and isn't slowing down anytime soon. With previous clients ranging from…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

These are three perfect Game Pass games to dive into this weekend (August 8-10)
Basim leaps at an enemy in Assassin's Creed Mirage.

August is going to be a big month for all of us Xbox fans out there. Xbox has already confirmed it will have a big presence at Gamescom, with tons of playable demos for upcoming video games, as well as its new ROG Xbox Ally handhelds on the showfloor. That's a ton to look forward to later in the month, but there are a slew of new Game Pass games you can get excited to play this very weekend. The first wave of games has been announced and I did the difficult work of sorting through the new additions to pick out only the three standout games you should play this weekend. Whether you want a big single player adventure, a more introspective narrative game, or something that can't be so easily described, these are the games to play.

Assassin's Creed Mirage

Read more
Even if the PS5 Pro GTA 6 rumors are true, I’m not buying one
Jason holds a gun in Grand Theft Auto 6.

If I had a nickel for every GTA 6 leak and rumor, I could afford a PS5 Pro. But I don't, so I can't. We're finally in the home stretch before release and all this madness can end, but now that we've started to see real footage of the game, the focus has started to shift to performance. The trailers were running on base PS5 models, and from a graphical standpoint look about as impressive as a game with this much time and money dumped into it should. While the visuals, scale, and promise of a bigger and better GTA Online is enough to ensure GTA 6 breaks every sales record imaginable on release -- in fact, RockStar could probably sell an empty box with GTA 6 on the cover and outsell every other game this generation -- but there's a lot of concern around the net about how the game will run.

The most widespread rumor right now is that GTA 6 will only run at 60 FPS on the $700 PS5 Pro, with the implication being that the base PS5 and Xbox Series X will only hit 30. I have my doubts about this claim as a whole, but even if I took it as truth, it isn't enough to convince me to plunk down all that cash on a Pro.

Read more
When games get hungry: The oddest food partnerships in gaming history
I Love You, Colonel Sanders

You might have spotted Pikachu on shelves in the grocery store recently, specifically in the soup section. And no, the soup is not made out of Pikachu, even if the taste might be electric — it's a partnership between Campbell's and Pokémon aimed at kids. In addition to Pikachu, you'll also spot characters like Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Eevee, Jigglypuff, Mew, and Mewtwo. Campbell's has added another layer to the marketing campaign by making certain Pokémon cans harder to find than others.

The kicker? The pasta in the soup is shaped like the characters. It's a fun way to get kids more interested in soup, but it isn't the first time a video game mascot has appeared as part of some of your favorite snacks. Gaming and food have a long history of partnerships and collaborations, including unexpected crossovers that resulted in the birth of inside jokes and weird bits of gaming history.

Read more