Gotta wear ’em all! Uniqlo launches new Pokémon TCG-themed clothing line

Uniqlo is no stranger to video game-themed clothing lineups, and its latest launch is no except. The latest products all hail from the Pokémon Trading Card Game and depict your favorite cards, attacks, and more. The designs are available as both tee shirts and sweatshirts (perfect for that upcoming fall weather), but fair warning: lineups like this tend to rotate quickly, so if you see something you have your eye on, don’t wait too long to snatch it up.

Fan-favorite designs like Pikachu, Omanyte, Gengar, and Snorlax are all available. Adult prices start at roughly $20 and go up to $40 for sweatshirts. Sizes range from extra small up to XXL, although some designs only extend to a large. The full range of shirts is available to browse on Uniqlo’s website.

There’s also a lineup for kids, too, if you want to make sure your whole family matches the look.

All of the clothing items are unisex. The Pikachu design (shown above) is a particular favorite; not only does it have a miniaturized Pokédex entry for your favorite electric mouse, but it also has multiple different card designs shown within the silhouette.

Uniqlo has featured Pokémon designs before, but this is the first time we’ve seen Pokémon TCG Pocket designs included in the mix. The popular mobile trading card game has dominated the charts since its launch late last year and features some of the most unique card art we’ve ever seen. Seriously, Pokémon: I would pay money for prints.

Previously, Uniqlo has launched Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Final Fantasy, and Animal Crossing clothing lines. Most of those aren’t available any longer, but you can still get your hands on its Studio Ghibli lineup if you’re a Totoro fan. The Pokémon designs are available now, but it isn’t clear how long they’ll remain on sale.