 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

GPT-4 created a playable version of Pong in under 60 seconds

Giovanni Colantonio
By

GPT-4 has only been around for a day, but users are already learning the power of the new AI tool. One user claimed that the bot created a working version of Pong from scratch within 60 seconds.

GPT-4 is the latest AI model from OpenAI, the research group behind ChatGPT. It’s a Large Language Model (LLM) trained on data up to 2021 that can understand prompts and respond to them in natural language. It’s currently only available to ChatGPT Plus subscribers, though the tech is already being used to power tools like Microsoft’s Bing Chat service. After a day of tooling around, users have discovered that the powerful tool is capable of generating fully working code for games.

Pietro Schirano, design lead at financial company Brex, tweeted that he was able to get GPT-4 to create a working version of Pong in under 60 seconds. To accomplish that, he didn’t need to say much. After telling the bot that he wanted to create a “Pong-like game,” it quickly spit out some basic HTML and JavaScript as an example. That code produced a fully working version of Pong, minus the scoreboard.

I don’t care that it’s not AGI, GPT-4 is an incredible and transformative technology.

I recreated the game of Pong in under 60 seconds.
It was my first try.

Things will never be the same. #gpt4 pic.twitter.com/8YMUK0UQmd

&mdash; Pietro Schirano (@skirano) March 14, 2023

That isn’t the only game GPT-4 has generated thus far. Schirano similarly was able to get a working version of Breakout through similar means, as well as a rudimentary clone of Asteroids. Others have shared AI-created versions of Snake, Connect 4, and more.

Though the feat is impressive, it does deepen some debates about AI’s potential role in game development. Earlier this month, a ChatGPT user got the bot to generate an “original” puzzle game called Sumplete. Digital Trends soon discovered that multiple versions of Sumplete already exist, raising questions about how it “invented” the game. More troubling, we were able to get ChatGPT to “plagiarize” its own code for Sumplete by simply asking for it to generate a game with the same name.

GPT-4’s ability to recreate existing games could put the AI model down a slippery slope moving forward. At what point does it gain the ability to output code for more complex games like Super Mario Bros.? Could that create a legal problem for OpenAI down the road? At the rate the tech is evolving, we may find out soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
How to unlock augments in Fortnite
Fortnite

Every new chapter of Fortnite is a massive event. While seasonal changes bring plenty of minor tweaks and additions, it's almost always when a new chapter rolls around that major overhauls or new mechanics are introduced. Fortnite Chapter 4 was no exception, and aside from the extreme changes the island underwent, it brought one very important change to gameplay that wmakes a huge difference when going for that illusive victory royal (it isn't easy to win Fortnite, after all).

Augments, well, augment the game. There are a few challenges that somewhat introduce what these are, but they leave out almost all the important details for you to find out on your own. Augments need to be considered, and deeply understood, not only for when you get them yourself but to know what new tricks your opponents could have up their sleeves. Before you get taken by surprise, here's a complete breakdown of how to unlock augments and how they work in Fortnite.
What are augments?
Augments, or Reality Augments, are essentially a new perk system introduced into Fortnite. There are currently 22 augments in the game, but with more to come in future updates. You can get access to multiple augments during a single match, but augments do not carry over after a match is finished, whether you win or lose. These perks can range from modifying certain weapon types to granting buffs for performing actions, and much more. There are no bad augments, so you will want to get as many as possible.

Read more
Wordle Today (#633): Wordle answer and hints for March 14
Someone playing Wordle on a smartphone.

We have the answer to today's Wordle (#633), as well as some helpful hints to help you figure out the solution yourself, right here. We've placed the answer right at the bottom of the page, so we don't ruin the surprise before you've had a chance to work through the clues. So let's dive in, starting with a reminder of what we saw yesterday.
Yesterday's Wordle answer
Let's start by first reminding ourselves of yesterday's Wordle answer for those new to the game or who don't play it daily, which was "blame." So we can say that the Wordle answer today definitely isn't that. Now, with that in mind, perhaps take another stab at it using one of these Wordle starting words and circle back if you have no luck. We'll be here waiting.
Hints for today's Wordle
You're back! Still can't figure it out? We have today's Wordle answer right here, below. But first, one more thing: Let's take a look at three hints that could help you find the solution, without giving it away, so there's no need to feel guilty about keeping your streak alive -- you put in some work, after all! Or just keep scrolling for the answer.

Today’s Wordle starts with the letter S.
Today’s Wordle uses two vowels (one of them is the letter Y, though).
Today's Wordle relates to someone being rude.

Read more
How to sell cars in GTA 5
Grand Theft Auto 5 Screenshot_361

There are a lot of ways to make money in the world of Grand Theft Auto V, but none are more apt that stealing and selling cars. Not only is it a pastime befitting its namesake, it's also a fun way to earn a few bucks while roaming the streets of Los Santos. There's just one way to sell cars in GTA 5, but thankfully, offloading your stolen goods is a very straightforward process.
Steal a car
Before you can even think about selling a vehicle, you're going to have to get your hands on one. Common cars will sell for at least $1,000 each, but it's worth your time to seek out expensive luxury and sports cars. Here's a good rule of thumb to follow -- the nicer the car looks, the more valuable it usually is. We've had good luck finding expensive vehicles on the streets around Rockford Hills, but head to any upscale shopping area and you're bound to see a few.

Once you've found your vehicle of interest, simply hijack or hot-wire it and evade the police. Try to do as little damage to it as possible, since cars in better condition fetch a higher price. Most of the time, you can simply speed down the road and find a quiet hiding spot in an alley to shake the low-effort manhunt. As soon as the coast is clear and you have no stars, you're ready to offload your new ride.
How to sell cars in GTA 5

Read more