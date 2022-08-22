Sony’s PlayStation Productions film and television venture continues to ramp up, as a film based on the 2012 PlayStation Vita game Gravity Rush is in the works over at PlayStation Productions and Scott Free Productions, with a writer and director already attached.

According to Deadline, the adaptation is being directed by Anna Mastro (Secret Society of Second Born Royals) and written by Emily Jerome (Panopticon). However, the film’s producers, distributor, and release window have all not been revealed just yet. For those unfamiliar with the Japanese PlayStation franchise, Gravity Rush follows a young woman named Kat with gravity-manipulating powers, who wakes up with amnesia in a city called Hekseville and has to defend it from a group of monsters called the Nevi. Gravity Rush was first released in 2012 for PlayStation Vita and was later ported to PlayStation 4 as a remaster. Gravity Rush 2 was released on PlayStation 4 in 2017.

While details on the project as still fairly light, Gravity Rush is an interesting choice to adapt to film as it is different from the more realistic PlayStation franchises that PlayStation Productions has adapted so far. Gravity Rush certainly leans into the more Japanese and anime sensibilities than properties like Uncharted and The Last of Us, the former of which saw a theatrical movie release earlier this year and the latter of which will receive an HBO TV show next year. This announcement and the Uncharted director’s teasing of a Jak and Daxter film indicate that Sony isn’t afraid of adapting its more cartoonish franchises.

Sony’s film and movie adaptations usually coincide with game releases, such as the release of the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection alongside the Uncharted movie, as well as The Last of Us Part 1 remake and the game’s HBO show adaptation. Hopefully, this means that a remaster, remake, or third entry in the Gravity Rush franchise could be a future possibility despite its developer, Japan Studio, having been shut down last year. That said, nothing in regards to that has been announced at this time.

