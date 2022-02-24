Ukrainian STALKER 2 studio asks for support as Russia invades

Ukrainian developer GSC Game World, the studio behind the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. franchise, is asking for public support of its country’s armed forces as Russia begins an invasion.

The Russian Federation has declared war on Ukraine.

The future is unknown, but we are sure of our Armed Forces and country.

We ask all: do not stand aside and help those in need. Support the Armed Forces of Ukraine:

UA843000010000000047330992708 pic.twitter.com/XoEFDtgKiW — GSC Game World (@GSC_GW) February 24, 2022

In a post on Twitter, the company, which is based in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, said “Our country woke up with the sounds of explosions and weapons fire, but is ready to defend its freedom and independence, for it remains strong and ready for anything. The future is unknown, but we hope for the best, are ever sure of our armed forces and our belief in Ukraine.”

Along with a call for other members of the gaming industry to share its message, GSC Game World posted the details of a special Ukrainian bank account meant to support the country’s armed forces. The bank account, labeled “UA843000010000000047330992708,” can accept multiple forms of currency, including U.S. dollars, euros, British pounds, and Ukrainian Hryvnias according to the National Bank of Ukraine’s website.

GSC Game World isn’t the only notable game developer inside of Ukraine. 4A Games, the studio behind the Metro franchise, was founded in Kyiv and currently has a studio located there.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has seemingly been prompted by the country’s willingness to join NATO, which Russia has long seen as a threat to its power. According to Reuters, in the early morning of February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered “a special military operation” inside of Ukraine to protect both Ukrainian and Russian citizens inside the country from “genocide.” Western nations have subsequently labeled any claims of genocide inside of Ukraine as Russian propaganda.

Inside of Ukraine, armed forces are fighting off Russia’s invasion. Following Russian bombings of multiple cities across Ukraine, which was part of the USSR before it collapsed in 1991, Russian troops, tanks, and helicopters have moved into the country. Ukraine’s military has claimed that it has destroyed four Russian tanks and killed 50 troops near the city of Kharkiv.

In response to Russia’s invasion, the United States and other NATO allies are levying harsh financial sanctions against the country, though the U.S. will not send troops to fight in Ukraine. “Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way,” said U.S. President Joe Biden.

