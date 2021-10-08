Square Enix and Eidos-Montréal have revealed the “almost complete” soundtrack for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and fans of classic ’80s tunes will love it. The list includes everything from meme songs like Rick Astley’s Never Gonna Give You Up to hair-metal classics like Kickstart My Heart by Mötley Crüe.

The list includes 28 licensed songs from the 1980s and two original songs performed by the in-universe Star-Lord Band, the latter of which received two animated music videos.

Here’s the complete song list:

Never Gonna Give You Up — Rick Astley

Kickstart My Heart — Mötley Crüe

Turn Me Loose — Loverboy

Holding Out for a Hero — Bonnie Tyler

Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go — Wham!

(Don’t Fear) The Reaper — Blue Oyster Cult

Turn up the Radio — Autograph

Don’t Worry Be Happy — Bobby McFerrin

White Wedding — Billy Idol

Hit Me With Your Best Shot — Pat Benatar

Everybody Have Fun Tonight — Wang Chung

Rock Rock (Till You Drop) — Def Leppard

Everybody Wants to Rule the World — Tears For Fears

Hangin’ Tough — New Kids On The Block

Tainted Love — Soft Cell

I Ran (So Far Away) — A Flock Of Seagulls

Every 1’s a Winner — Hot Chocolate

I’ll Tumble 4 Ya — Culture Club

We’re Not Gonna Take It — Twisted Sister

I love It Loud — KISS

Take on Me — A-ha

Love Song — Simple Minds

Call Me — Blondie

Since You Been Gone — Rainbow

Relax — Frankie Goes To Hollywood

The Warrior — Scandal, Patty Smyth

We Built This City — Starship

The Final Countdown — Europe

Zero to Hero — Star-Lord Band

Space Riders with No Names — Star-Lord Band

The original Guardians of the Galaxy movie was lauded for its great licensed soundtrack, and it looks as though the game will be no different. Alongside the aforementioned meme songs and hair-metal classics, the list includes alternative hits like Relax and Everybody Wants to Rule the World, which have very different vibes but exude the same sense of nostalgia.

There’s also a good bit of classic rock in there with White Wedding, Call Me, and (Don’t Fear) The Reaper. A couple of the songs are still notable today: Take on Me was considered the biggest one-hit wonder ever for a few decades, and We Built This City was once voted the worst song of all time.

While these songs are fun to listen to, they’re not necessarily stream-safe. For streamers and content creators who want to use the game in their videos, Guardians of the Galaxy will feature a “stream-safe” mode that replaces the licensed soundtrack with alternative music. It’s a good idea, but it’s also a shame that fans who want to watch the game on Twitch or other streaming services won’t be able to experience a big part of what the franchise is known for.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy launches on October 26 for PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch via the Cloud.

Editors' Recommendations