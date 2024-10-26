 Skip to main content
Guild Wars might be getting a spinoff. Here’s what we know

By
Three characters, including two humanoid bears, holding spears in Guild Wars 2.
ArenaNet

Guild Wars 2 is one of the most well-known, free-to-play MMOs on the market. The game has remained active and popular for more than a decade after launch, and it even managed to go toe-to-toe with World of Warcraft and Final Fantasy XIV and survive. Now, a spinoff might be on the way that could tide fans over until Guild Wars 3.

Per PCGamesN, it was first spotted on SteamDB, a website that provides detailed statistics on everything Steam-related. Today, the application received its name: Lion’s Arch: GuildWars Arena (Private Playtest). Now, hold on. Before you go rushing off to download the app, you should know that it’s been hidden from public view for now. You won’t be able to find it on Steam.

PCGamesN dug even deeper into Steam’s end-user license agreements to search for more information and discovered an agreement that specifically mentions NCSoft Co.

Guild Wars 2 player in End of Dragons.
NCSoft

And that’s it for details. We don’t know much about what the game might hold, but we can draw a few conclusions with the information we do have. Lion’s Arch is a city in the kingdom of Kryta, and there have long been rumors of a collectible card game for Guild Wars 2. It’s possible that this new title is the much-anticipated card game, but it could also be something more action-focused. It’s even possible that this could be a MOBA, although that’s unlikely.

NCSoft is having an excellent run at the moment. Between the continued success of Guild Wars 2 and the recently launched Throne and Liberty, the developer is hitting home run after home run. Another game in a beloved IP is just the thing to build up even more hype, especially if NCSoft plans to release Guild Wars 3 soon.

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
