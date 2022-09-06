After two beta tests for consoles and PC, Gundam Evolution has a release date. The new hero-shooter starring the popular anime mechs is sporting two different release dates with a September 21 launch on PC and November 30 date for consoles.

Gundam Evolution takes the mobile suit mechs from the Gundam series and throws them into a free-to-play Overwatch-like hero shooter. According to a Digital Trends interview with its director, the game’s main goal is to present Gundam fans and casuals with a fun, competitive gaming experience.

The game will feature a few modes at launch, including Point Capture, Domination, and Destruction. It’ll launch with 12 playable heroes called mobile suits. These suits can be used in three objective-based 6v6 player-vs-player modes. Here’s a quick breakdown of all the included mobile suits returning from the beta.

RX-78-2 Gundam

MS-06 Zaku II [Shooting Equipment]

MSN-04 Sazabi

RGM-79SP GM Sniper II

ZGMF-XX09T DOM Trooper

RX-75 Guntank

RX-80PR Pale Rider

ASW-G-08 Gundam Barbatos

MSA-005 Methuss

NRX-044 Asshimar

WD-M01 ∀ Gundam

RGM-79 GM

It’s likely that GN-001 Gundam Exia and RMS-108 Marasai (UC) will appear as unlockable mobile suits as they did in the beta. It’s also confirmed that more mobile suits will join in the future, as is the norm for the hero shooter genre.

Gundam Evolution isn’t 2022’s only Gundam game release. The multiplayer action Japanese roleplaying game SD Gundam Battle Alliance just released — a game that can be summed up as Kingdom Hearts but for Gundam fans.

For fans that prefer Overwatch, but for Gundam fans and beyond, Gundam Evolution releases on September 21 for PC and November 30 for consoles.

Editors' Recommendations