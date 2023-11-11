Netflix announced a slew of new games coming its mobile gaming platform. The list is headlined by Supergiant Games’ 2020 hit Hades, which will be available on mobile devices for any Netflix subscriber when it launches.

Netflix Games launched in 2021 and continues to expand its offering of titles. The company upped its commitment to gaming during today’s Geeked Week stream, which revealed several games coming to the platform. Hades is the crown jewel, but several other notable games are coming to the platform soon.

Katana Zero

Death’s Door

Money Heist

Chicken Run: Eggstraction

The Dragon Prince: Xadia

Braid: Anniversary Edition

Recommended Videos

Hades is one of 2020’s best games and is currently available on PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox. A sequel, Hades 2, is currently in development and will enter early access during the second quarter of 2024. Also notable among the additions are Katana Zero and Death’s Door, two critical hits from publisher Devolver Digital. We don’t have exact release dates for those quite yet, but they will be available to all Netflix subscribers at no extra charge when they launch.

Braid: Anniversary Edition is a remaster of the original indie sensation from 2008. It was initially released on Xbox 360 via the Xbox Live Arcade and came to PC and PS3 at later dates. To celebrate the game’s 15th anniversary, the remaster will have improved sound, hand-repainted graphics, and smoother animations. Players will also have the ability to swap back and forth between both the old and new versions of Braid on the fly. It’s due out sometime in April 2024.

Editors' Recommendations