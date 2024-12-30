Half-Life jumps to over 5,000 concurrent players thanks to a brutal new mod

Half-Life has its fair share of gore and horror elements, but it was never the splatterhouse experience some shooters can be. Of course, part of that was due to graphical limitations in 1998; trying to go overboard with gore just looked silly. A new fan mod changes that, though, as Brutal Half-Life will take you on a much bloodier, more violent experience.

Players have flocked back to the classic first-person shooter since the mod’s release, with player counts reaching more than 5,000 concurrent players in the last 24 hours. At the time of this writing, there were more than 4,400 players online at once — a big jump from the 2,000 concurrent players the game maintains on average, according to PCGamesN.

Recommended Videos

We’re still talking about 1998-era graphics, so don’t expect the game to suddenly play like a Tarantino fight scene. It still looks like Half-Life, but there are sprays of blood whenever you shoot an enemy, and using your handy crowbar will sometimes result in a chunk of meat hanging off the end of your weapon. The mod also adds several new weapons, including the Duke 3D Chaingun (yes, the Duke Nukem one), sticks of dynamite, and an aerosol can.

Brutal Half-Life v3 - Release Video

And the mod does come with a slight graphical improvement, as well as new animations, new sounds, and even a few new mechanics to play with. It’s like a fresh coat of a paint on an old, beloved car. It still feels mostly the same, but the changes are enough to breathe new life into the old car once again.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

You can download Brutal Half-Life for free from ModDB and give it a try yourself. Be warned: this is definitely not for kids or those with weak stomachs.

If Valve is working on Half-Life 3 (and we desperately, sincerely hope it is), then this mod will help keep you satisfied until the new game releases. And if Valve isn’t working on a new entry (the most likely scenario, in all honesty), it gives Half-Life fans a chance to go back and replay the game that started it all.