Kept you waiting, huh? At long last, a full modern remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, the earliest point in the Metal Gear timeline, has been released under the new title Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Without Kojima at the helm, Konami has decided to play it safe and keep this game as close to the original as possible, with the biggest changes being the vastly improved graphics and a new control scheme. While this is a great entry point for fans who have never played a Metal Gear game, it is also a perfect excuse for longtime fans to revisit one of the best entries in the series, but how long can you expect to spend on Snake’s mission? Here’s how long you can expect to spend sneaking through Metal Gear Solid Delta.

How long is Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater?

Unlike other remakes like Silent Hill 2, Metal Gear Solid Delta is a completely faithful remake of Metal Gear Solid 3, with all the same voice lines and music reused with a fresh set of shiny new graphics. That means the plot is essentially a shot-for-shot remake of the first game, and all of the maps and fights are perfectly replicated as well. So, just like the original, a first time playthrough should end up around 12 hours long, more or less, depending on how sneaky and thorough you want to be. Playing on the most extreme difficulty level, earning every rank, and finding all the collectibles will probably push you closer to 20 hours or more, depending on your skill level.

Recommended Videos

On the other hand, if you are familiar with all the tricks and exploits from the original, you should be able to rush through this game in half a dozen hours or so.

You can also dump some time into the Snake vs. Monkey (or Bomberman on the Xbox Series X/S version), but the new Fox Hunt multiplayer mode won’t be available at launch. Once that is added this fall, you can spend dozens more hours sneaking and practicing your CQC against friends.