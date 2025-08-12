The original Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is one of the best PS2 games of all time. Being the earliest game in the Metal Gear timeline, it is also the perfect game to get a remake for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC with a revived Fox Hunt multiplayer mode. The main draw of the game is still the epic stealth-action single player campaign, but the unique hide-and-seek-based gameplay of Fox Hunt garnered a cult following back in the day and has a great chance of being an even bigger hit with this remake. But aside from learning when we can start playing that multiplayer mode, the big question is whether or not Metal Gear Solid Delta will have cross-platform support. We know there are differences between the versions, so let’s see what we know about crossplay so far.

Is Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater cross-platform?

In a worrying move, Konami has yet to make any statements about whether or not Metal Gear Solid Delta will have cross-platform support as of the time of this writing. All we know is that it is indeed coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC and that there will be a new online mode. While the situation is far different now, the last Metal Gear game released, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, also did not have crossplay support back in 2015. While not unheard of, it was still odd even back then to not include it.

Being a remake and developed by a different team a decade later, I hope that cross-platform play is included but can’t say with certainty it will be. I suspect we will learn the truth once we know for sure when the online mode will launch.

When will Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater’s online mode launch?

Just as important as knowing whether the game will be cross-platform is knowing when the online mode will launch. The base game will be out on August 28, but according to the official Konami website, Fox Hunt is currently scheduled for “fall 2025.” That timeframe could theoretically be any time between September and November so I will keep my ears open and update you as soon as we get a firm launch date.